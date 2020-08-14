Independence Day is around the corner and you are expected to dress up in tricolour, right? While your office parties and celebrations will be ditched this year, let's not allow COVID-19 to be a mood dampener. Virtual celebrations are a big rage this year and Independence Day celebration won't be and shouldn't be any different. While we don't expect you to dress up stylishly and would advise you to keep it simple instead, no one ever said simplicity cannot be stylish! Easy Independence Day 2020 Mehndi Designs: From Indian Flag & Taj Mahal to Chakra and Peacock Design, Mehendi Patterns & Tutorial Videos for August 15.

This year while celebrations find a way out in virtual gatherings, we have personally handpicked a few of these simple traditional looks that you can wear for Independence Day celebration. Yes, they are in tricolours of course and are approved by our B-town stunners. These modish appearances should solve all your fashion queries this year and we hope they help you in decking up right. So go ahead, have a look at virtual celebration outfits ideas for Independence Day celebration 2020. Independence Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Making Tricolour-Inspired Food to Singing Patriotic Hindi Songs, Here’s How You Can Celebrate Socially Distant 74th I-Day on 15th of August.

Orange Outfits

When it comes to orange colour outfits, pick a simple traditional suit or simply a kurta with your jeans. The traditional ensembles usually enhance your look but try picking them in fabrics such as cotton. Anything else is bound to make you swear.

White Outfits

We bet no one has any queries with white. A simple monochrome outfit should do the trick. We wouldn't advise you to wear palazzos, though. While at home, pick leggings. They help in making and keeping your movements easier.

Green Outfits

Green is a tricky colour and not everyone has a dark green shade in their wardrobe. It's okay if you have a lighter shade or if it varies in its tints, tones and shade. The point is to celebrate Independence Day and while the shade of green matters, it's okay if you don't own one. As Sima Taparia once said, adjustments and compromises are essential!

We hope these outfit ideas helped you get a better understanding of how you are expected to dress up for a virtual celebration. Remember simplicity is the key here. You want to keep your decko simple and hence, you are required to pick simpler attires. Nothing flashy or OTT., And lastly, wish you a very Happy Independence Day in advance.

