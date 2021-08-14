Happy Independence Day 2021! India's Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15 with great enthusiasm across the country. It reminds every Indian of a new beginning because on this day India broke free from the clutches of British colonialism that lasted for over 200 years. August 15, 1947, was the lucky day when India was declared independent from the reigns of the British and the control was handed over to the leaders of India. Best Independence Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings & WhatsApp Messages: Send Swatantrata Diwas HD Images, Patriotic Quotes, SMS and GIFs on August 15.

Since the day India's independence is celebrated every year with great pomp. The freedom struggle went on for a long time and it was a tiring experience that saw many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives. To celebrate the day you can send these Independence Day 2021 greetings and wishes to their friends, family, relatives, etc. via WhatsApp messages and WhatsApp statuses, Facebook messages and Facebook statuses, Instagram posts and messages. You can send these patriotic Independence Day 2021 messages through Telegram, Snapchat, and Telegram as well. Independence Day of India: Know the History and Significance of 15th August, The Date On Which India Got Freedom.

Traditionally, in India, you will see Independence Day celebrated with a flag hoisting ceremony. It happens everywhere in residential complexes, schools and colleges and of course the Prime Minister's grand event at Red Fort. On this day we have for you a trending collection of Independence Day 2021 wishes. We, at LatestLY, bring you the most popular Independence Day 2021 wishes and messages which you can share on August 15.

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Honour the Struggles of Many Brave-Hearts Who Fought for the Country’s Freedom. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of Independence Day Be With Us Forever. Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day Here’s Wishing Our Dreams of a New Tomorrow Come True! May Your Independence Day Day Be Filled With Patriotic Spirit!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom Cannot Be Bought by Money. We Earned Ours Through Years of Struggle Against the British Raj. Let Us Remember All Those Who Fought for Our Country. Jai Hind!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Forget the Sacrifice of Our Freedom Fighters Who Formed This Country. Jai Hind!

Download Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers Online

You can download Independence Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store, HERE is the link. You can send these stickers along with the messages and greetings to celebrate the day.

Many heroes have contributed significantly to get freedom. This year India is celebrating the 75th Independence Day. Apart from India, some other countries also got independence on 15th August.

