January 26 marks India’s 73rd year as a Republic. This is the anniversary of the day the Indian constitution came into effect. Republic Day 2022 celebration will be filled with various festivities and observances. It is one of the two important national holidays in the country. This is why a common practice while celebrating Republic Day of India is sharing Happy Republic Day 2022 wishes and messages, Republic Day Images and Wallpapers, Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Republic Day 2022 Images & Gantantra Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy 73rd Republic Day on 26 January With Jai Hind Messages, GIFs and Greetings.

Republic Day marks the anniversary of the day that the Indian constitution was finally adopted. After India received its independence, the country was governed under the Government of India Act (1935). In the meantime, the constitution of India was drafted by key leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar, known as the Father of the Constitution. The Indian Constitution gave us a set of rules and dreams to understand the kind of country that our forefathers wanted India to be.

Every year, schools, colleges, and government organizations have key events planned around the celebration of Republic Day. As we prepare to celebrate Republic Day 2022, here are some Happy Republic Day 2022 wishes and messages, Republic Day Images and Wallpapers, Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends online.

Republic Day celebrations usually involve the performance of parades in various parts of the country. The biggest Republic Day parade takes place in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister, as well as the President of the country along with various ministers, attend the annual commemoration. Various states represent different themes and designs for this parade. The celebration of Republic Day 2022 is sure to be filled with all the Live Republic Day Parade watching and spending some much-needed time with family and friends. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day 2022.

