The constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. Since then, every year, this day has been celebrated as Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas). India celebrates 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

Dr. BR Ambedkar headed the Drafting Committee of the Indian constitution. The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and finally, it came into effect in 1950. It is a national holiday on Republic Day.

People dress up in tricolours, namely Orange, White and Green. The day celebrates the spirit of independent and individual India.

Happy Republic Day 2022 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Should Be Proud That You Are an Indian Because Those Who Are Born in This Great Country Are Truly Blessed. Happy Republic Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Some Like Sunday, Some Like Monday, But I Like One Day And That Is Republic Day. Wishing You All Happy Republic Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Take a Pledge To Protect Our Nation From All Kinds of Evil. Happy Republic Day

Happy Republic Day 2022 GIF Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Constitution Is Not a Mere Lawyer’s Document, It Is a Vehicle of Life, and Its Spirit Is Always the Spirit of Age.” – BR Ambedkar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Nation Can Be Built Strong Only When All the Citizens Stand United and Contribute Towards It. Happy Republic Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy 73rd Republic Day! Today, Let’s Remember the Heroes of India Who Sacrificed Their Lives To Give Us Freedom.

The country's president addresses the nation on the eve of Republic Day. On January 26, 1950, Dr. Rajendra Prasad began his first term of office as president of the Indian union. Between 1950 and 1954, the Republic Day parade was held at Irwin Stadium, Kingsway, Red Fort and Ramlila grounds. Since 1955, the parade began to be held at Rajpath, New Delhi.

