Indra Nooyi, was born on October 28, 1955, in Madras, now known as Chennai. The Indian-born American businesswoman served as the Chief Executive Officer of Pepsico from 2006 to 2018 and chairman of the board from 2007 to 2019. Her name was a regular in Forbes 'Most Powerful Women'. She was the 5th CEO in PepsiCo's 44-year history. Nooyi was listed on Time Magazine's "100 Most Influential People In The World" in 2007 and 2008. In 2007, Indra Nooyi was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. As we celebrate Indra Nooyi's birthday, we bring to you some quotes to share on the observance. On her 65th birthday, here are some inspiring thoughts to be pondered upon. Thought-Provoking Quotes By Indra Nooyi on Life, Career And Success!

Before joining Pepsi, Indra Nooyi held various positions at Boston Consulting Group, Asea Brown Boveri, Motorola, Johnson & Johnson and Mettur Beardsell. Since Indra Nooyi started as CFO in 2001, Pepsi's net profit has risen from $2.7 billion to $6.5 billion. As the CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi has an approximate net worth of $144 million.

Quote Reads: “The World Is Full of Ideas Today, if We Don’t Do It Somebody Else Is Going to Do It.” Indra Nooyi

Quote Reads: “I Look at My Job as a Passion, as a Calling, Not as a Job.” Indra Nooyi

Quote Reads: “Leadership Is Hard to Define and Good Leadership Even Harder. But if You Can Get People to Follow You to the Ends of the Earth, You Are a Great Leader.” Indra Nooyi

Quote Reads: “Each and Every One of Us Has Unknowingly Played a Part in the Obesity Problem.” Indra Nooyi

She loves karaoke singing and is said to even have a karaoke machine at home. She was the first Independent Woman Directory of the International Cricket Council (ICC). She married Raj Nooyi, a management consultant of Indian origin. They have two daughters.

