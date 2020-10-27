International Animation Day is marked every year on October 28. This day is marked to celebrate the art and techniques of animation. Right from basic cartoons to now full-fledged movies, the art of creating movement and projecting it on screen is enjoyed by everyone, young and old. To celebrate this form of media, International Animation Day is observed annually. It not only honours the creative talent who work hard into making animated pictures, videos, or media but also talks about the new techniques that can be used. Ahead of this event, let us understand the history and significance of this day. Cute Baby Dinosaur Playing in Puddles is the Best Use of 3D Animation You'll See (Watch Viral Video).

History and Significance

International Animation Day was proclaimed as an observance in the year 2002 by the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA). This organisation founded back in 1960 in France is a member of the UNESCO. It today consists of animation professionals from all over the world. October 28 is chosen as the date of observance as it commemorates the first public performance of Charles-Émile Reynaud's Théâtre Optique at the Grevin Museum in Paris, 1892.

This observance promotes the art of animation all over the world by putting it in a limelight globally. Over 50 countries are a part of this observance. This celebration is a time to see, learn and exchange knowledge and experiences from collaborators, animators and in a larger aspect celebrate the art form.

There are screenings of animated films workshops, exhibiting artwork and stills, providing technical demonstrations, and organizing other events helping to promote the art of animation. Its not just a celebration but also provides opportunity of putting animated films more accessible to the public. Full length animation films, historical features, animated shorts, and student films, all variety of animation art are shown in the workshops. All of them show different techniques that are involved in making an animated product.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).