International Day for Biological Diversity 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Beautiful Sayings on Nature That Respects Biodiversity and Its Importance

Biodiversity Conservation day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The International Day for Biological Diversity also called the World Biodiversity Day is observed on May 22 every year. As the name explains it is observed to raise awareness about biodiversity issues. Any threat to biodiversity is also a threat to human well-being. This aspect of nature is a very big asset to all of life but it has been tremendously hampered by some of the human activities. So to create more awareness and attach value to its importance, the United Nations celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity. On this day, we give you some quotes with images which you can send or share on your social profiles and create awareness of this day. These are quotes on nature and those which appreciate the biodiversity we are blessed with. Greenery Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Instagram Caption-Worthy Nature Sayings and Beautiful Images That You Can Share on This Observance.

The theme for this year's celebration of International Day of Biological Diversity 2020 is "Our solutions are in nature." The theme stresses on hope, solidarity and the importance of working together at all levels to build a future of life in harmony with nature. So while we have the solutions, we need to act in time. To create more awareness about this, we look at some quotes which can serve as important messages to share on this day. Saving Nature Key to Human Wellbeing: UN Biodiversity Chief.

Biodiversity Conservation day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Biodiversity Is Our Most Valuable but Least Appreciated Resource. — Edward O. Wilson

Biodiversity Conservation sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: It Is That Range of Biodiversity That We Must Care for – the Whole Thing – Rather Than Just One or Two Stars. – David Attenborough

International Biodiversity Conservation Day quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Natural Species Are the Library From Which Genetic Engineers Can Work. Genetic Engineers Don’t Make New Genes, They Rearrange Existing Ones. — Thomas E. Lovejoy

Biodiversity Conservation day sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: The Coastal Zone May Be the Single Most Important Portion of Our Planet. The Loss of Its Biodiversity May Have Repercussions Far Beyond Our Worst Fears. — G. Carleton Ray

Biodiversity Conservation quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: The Only Biodiversity We’re Going to Have Left Is Coke Versus Pepsi. … We’re Landscaping the Whole World One Stupid Mistake at a Time. — Chuck Palahniuk

International Biodiversity Conservation Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: People Still Do Not Understand That a Live Fish Is More Valuable Than a Dead One, and That Destructive Fishing Techniques Are Taking a Wrecking Ball to Biodiversity. – Sylvia Earle

Biodiversity Conservation day quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: We’re Losing Biodiversity Globally at an Alarming Rate, and We Need a Cornucopia of Different Plants and Animals, for the Planet’s Health and Our Own. – Diane Ackerman

Biodiversity Conservation quotes and sayings (2) (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: The More You Know About a Species, the More You Understand About How Better to Help Protect Them. – Alan Clark

Biodiversity Conservation day 2020 quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: What Is a Fish Without a River? What Is a Bird Without a Tree to Nest In? What Is an Endangered Species Act Without Any Enforcement Mechanism to Ensure Their Habitat Is Protected? It Is Nothing. – Jay Inslee, USA Congressional Record

International Biodiversity Conservation quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Climate Change, if Unchecked, Is an Urgent Threat to Health, Food Supplies, Biodiversity, and Livelihoods Across the Globe. - John F. Kerry

Each of the above quotes highlights the importance of biodiversity and why we all must respect it. Today, climate change is one of the biggest threats to all of biodiversity, our actions are also responsible for protecting it all. On this day, you can spread more awareness by sharing these quotes and images.