Greenery Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Instagram Caption-Worthy Nature Sayings and Beautiful Images That You Can Share on This Observance

Happy Greenery Day! We won't be surprised if you didn't know that there is such a day. The day is celebrated in Japan and is essentially observed to be thankful to nature and its beauty. The observance reminds people now nature is important and needs to be respected. And how about sharing some wonderful quotes and sayings which describe the beauty of nature? On this Greenery Day 2020, we give you some lovely quotes on greenery in nature which you can share as greetings for the day or even use as captions for Instagram.

This day is a national holiday in Japan which has its origins to the birthday of Emperor Shōwa on April 29. After he died and Emperor Akihito ascended, the name of his holiday changed to Greenery Day. It was to acknowledge the emperor’s love for plants without mentioning its name. In the year 2007 the day was moved to May 4, which is how and when it is marked till date. The day is to appreciate nature's wonders and many people plant trees to celebrate it. On this day, we give you wonderful quotes and images of nature which you can send everyone and celebrate. 5 Instagram Share-Worthy Poems on Mother Earth To Read and Encompass the Beauty of Nature.

Quote Reads: “Choose Only One Master—Nature.” – Rembrandt

Quote Reads: “Nature Always Wears the Colors of the Spirit.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Quote Reads: “For in the True Nature of Things, if We Rightly Consider, Every Green Tree Is Far More Glorious Than if It Were Made of Gold and Silver.” Martin Luther

Quote Reads: “If You Truly Love Nature, You Will Find Beauty Everywhere.” Vincent van Gogh

Quote Reads: “Nature Does Not Hurry, yet Everything Is Accomplished.” Lao Tzu

Quote Reads: “Nature Is Not a Place to Visit. It Is Home.” Anonymous

The above quotes are not exactly on greenery but on nature which sums up the pristine beauty it encompasses. You can share these quotes and thoughtful sayings on your social media accounts and pass on greetings of Greenery Day as well. May we cherish the beauty of nature and respect it always.