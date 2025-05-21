The International Day for Biological Diversity is an annual event held on May 22 that highlights the importance of biodiversity for sustaining life on Earth. This annual event also promotes efforts to protect and restore ecosystems. The International Day for Biological Diversity falls within the scope of the UN Post-2015 Development Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals. International Day for Biological Diversity 2025 falls on Thursday, May 22. International Day for Biological Diversity Quotes & HD Images: Share Wallpapers, Messages, Status, Banners and Posters To Raise Awareness of Biodiversity Issues.

Biological diversity includes a wide variety of plants, animals and microorganisms. These resources are the pillars upon which we build civilisations. As per UN data, fish provide 20% of animal protein to about 3 billion people worldwide, while over 80% of the human diet is provided by plants. Moreover, as many as 80% of people living in rural areas in developing countries rely on traditional plant‐based medicines for basic healthcare. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

International Day for Biological Diversity 2025 falls on Thursday, May 22.

International Day for Biological Diversity History

In December 2022, the world leaders agreed on a global plan to transform our relationship with nature. The adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, sets 23 targets for 2030 and 5 global goals for 2050 to stop and reverse the loss of nature in 25 years. This year, International Day for Biological Diversity 2025 theme is ‘Harmony with nature and sustainable development’.

International Day for Biological Diversity Significance

Biodiversity supports essential ecological processes that sustain human life on Earth by providing people of the world with food, fresh water, medicine, climate regulation, and protection against natural disasters. However, human activities are causing an alarming loss of biodiversity.

The International Day for Biological Diversity is a call to action to conserve and restore natural ecosystems, adopt sustainable practices, and value the interconnection between nature and humanity. This annual event is an important global awareness day that ensures food security, clean water, and resilient ecosystems.

