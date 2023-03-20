International Day of Happiness is a significant day to raise awareness of the importance of happiness in people's lives worldwide. International Day of Happiness is observed every year on March 20. It was first celebrated in 2013 by the United Nations. As you observe the International Day of Happiness 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of quotes you can download and share with all your loved ones to raise awareness of the importance of happiness on this day. To spread happiness and well-being, here are some happiness quotes, International Day of Happiness wishes, International Day of Happiness greetings, WhatsApp stickers, HD images and wallpapers.

UN considered happiness as the primary goal and called for a more equitable, inclusive, and balanced approach to financial growth that eventually enhances happiness and well-being. Ensuring happiness and well-being, In 2015, the UN launched 17 sustainable development goals focussing on the three aspects that lead to well-being and happiness. Beautiful & Positive Quotes to Cheer You up & Love Life a Little More!

Here is a wide range collection of International Day of Happiness quotes, International Day of Happiness wishes, International Day of Happiness greetings, HD images and wallpapers, which you can share with your loved ones and spread happiness and well-being.

International Day of Happiness 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Day of Happiness! Today serves as a reminder to appreciate the little things that make us happy and to express our gratitude for the people who make our lives more enjoyable.

International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness is all around you, so busk yourself in the warm laughter and cheery smiles! Happy World Happiness Day!

International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Start your day with a smile on your face and let happiness bloom in your heart! Happy International Day of Happiness 2023!

International Day of Happiness (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy World Happiness Day 2023! Today is the perfect time to show kindness and love to everyone around us. I hope everything you do brings you joy and happiness.

World Happiness Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best wishes for the International Day of Happiness 2023. Happiness is all around you; once you find it, keep it close to you always.

International Day of Happiness is an opportunity to share happiness with family and friends and appreciate whatever they have to be thankful for, even the little things. The United Nations invites people of all age groups to celebrate the International Day of Happiness. Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Happiness 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 07:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).