International Day of Happiness was established by the UN on June 28, 2012. Since that year, the International Day of Happiness has been celebrated every year on March 20 worldwide. UN has declared happiness as the fundamental goal of humanity. As the International Day of Happiness 2023 is here, we bring to you some International Day of Happiness 2023 images, International Day of Happiness wishes, greetings, Happy World Happiness Day 2023 HD wallpapers, Happiness Day quotes, Happy International Happiness Day 2023 SMS and WhatsApp messages that you can share. International Day of Happiness 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Global Event Aiming To Create a Happier and Kinder World Together.

International Day of Happiness 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes on World Happiness Day! May You Get Uncountable Reasons To Be Happy Today!

International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Happy Family Raises a Happier Kid! Happy International Day of Happiness to the Best Family!

International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Day of Happiness! Today Is the Day To Count Our Blessings and Be Grateful for Them, and You All Are the Reason Behind My Lifelong Happiness!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes for the International Happiness Day. Happiness Is All Around You; Once You Find It, Keep It Close to You Always.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness Is Where Family and Friends Are! Thank You for Making Me So Happy. Happy International Happiness Day. Sending You All Hugs.

