International Day of Happiness 2020: Beautiful & Positive Quotes to Cheer You up & Love Life a Little More!

Happiness Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Although, you don't need one single day to be happy, you can at least have the International day of happiness for yourself to be grateful for all the happiness you have received in your life. In this struggle of life, we often forget to admire all the little things that make us happy! While we keep counting things that make us sad, we don't realise that in a day we get so many moments that make us laugh and happy from the core of hearts. The day was officially celebrated for the first time in the year 2013 when the United Nations proposed the idea of International Day of Happiness was proposed as a way of recognising the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. Happiness Quotes, Funny GIFs, Memes & WhatsApp Sticker Messages to Send on International Day of Happiness.

As per the United Nations, in the year 2015, 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which sought "to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet – three key aspects that lead to well-being and happiness" kickstarted the celebration of the day. And why not? Real happiness comes from the growth and development of our society as a whole.

On this day, you might want to send across to your friends and family some beautiful messages, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, wishing a Happy International Day of Happiness 2020. LatestLY also wishes you a happy day of happiness with some of these beautiful quotes, images, HD wallpapers, greetings and more. Check them out:

WhatsApp Message: The Talent for Being Happy Is Appreciating and Liking What You Have, Instead of What You Don’t Have. – Woody Allen

Happiness Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: Never Let Anyone Steal Your Happiness, It Was Never Theirs to Take.

– Unknown

Happiness Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: Happiness Is When What You Think, What You Say, and What You Do Are in Harmony. – Mahatma Gandhi

Happiness Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: A Table, a Chair, a Bowl of Fruit and a Violin; What Else Does a Man Need to Be Happy? – Albert Einstein

Happiness Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: The Most Important Thing Is to Enjoy Your Life to Be Happy, It’s All That Matters.

– Audrey Hepburn

Even if you are going through some tough time in life or are living under fear due to the coronavirus outbreak, take out some time yourself and do things to relax and calm your nerves. Happy International Day of Happiness 2020 once again.