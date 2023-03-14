Every year, International Day of Happiness is celebrated across the world on March 20. The International Day of Happiness aims to make people around the world realize the importance of happiness in their lives. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on June 28, 2012. Since 2013, the United Nations has been celebrating the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Happiness 2023, here’s all you need to talk about the history and significance of the special day. International Day of Happiness: Beautiful & Positive Quotes to Cheer You up & Love Life a Little More!

International Day of Happiness 2023 Date and Theme

International Day of Happiness is celebrated across the world on March 20. This year, the International Day of Happiness 2023 theme is: ‘Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind.’

International Day of Happiness History

The UNGA, in its resolution 66/281 of July 12, 2012, proclaimed March 20 the International Day of Happiness. It also recognized the need for a more inclusive, equitable, and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all people. The International Day of Happiness was officially established in 2012 and was first commemorated in 2013. The day educates people about the importance of happiness in people's lives and the need to incorporate happiness into public policies

In 2011, Jayme Illien proposed the idea of the International Day of Happiness at the United Nations General Assembly to promote Happiness economics around the world by improving the economic development of all countries. The idea was adopted by the UNGA, and on July 19, 2011, it passed UN resolution 65/309, ‘Happiness Toward a Holistic Approach To Growth’. The resolution was initiated by Bhutan, a country that recognized the value of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s and famously adopted the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product.

International Day of Happiness Significance

International Day of Happiness is an important day as it calls for action to continue making efforts to make lives better. Happiness is a fundamental human goal. The UNGA recognizes this goal and calls for a more inclusive, equitable, and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all people. The United Nations invites Member States, international and regional organizations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organizations and individuals, to observe the International Day of Happiness in an appropriate manner, including through education and public awareness-raising activities.

