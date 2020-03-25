International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade 2020 Date: Significance of the Day to Commemorate Struggles Faced by Victims of Slave Trade

Slavery (Representational Image) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is a United Nations international observance day celebrated on March 25 every year. The day was designated in 2007 to honour those who suffered and died as a consequence of the transatlantic slave trade, which has been referred to as "the worst violation of human rights in history".

The day is celebrated every year of March 25 and this year it falls on a Wednesday. The intention behind celebrating this day is to commemorate the struggles and challenges faced by the victims of the slave trade.

What is the Transatlantic slave trade?

The transatlantic slave trade was one of the darkest chapters in history and more than 15 million men, women and children became victim to it. It was the largest forced migration in history and the greatest movement of the African captives was to America. As per reports on the internet, almost 96 percent of the enslaved Africans arrived in cramped ships at ports in South America and the Caribbean Islands.

This year due to COVID-19 outbreak, the traditional commemorative meeting of the General Assembly to mark the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade 2020 was postponed. The UN website, however, mentions that the public is invited to reflect on the transatlantic slave trade’s shameful history and legacies, including racism.