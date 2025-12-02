International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is an annual event that is observed on December 2. This day highlights the global commitment to ending modern forms of slavery and human exploitation. The day draws attention to issues such as human trafficking, forced labour, child labour, forced marriage, and the exploitation of vulnerable communities. This year, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 2.

Slavery has evolved and manifested itself in different ways throughout history. Today, some traditional forms of slavery persist in their earlier forms, while others have been transformed into new ones. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. International Day for the Abolition of Slavery Quotes and HD Images: Anti-Slavery Sayings, Messages & Wallpapers To Eradicate Contemporary Forms of Slavery.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2025 Date

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 2.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery History

The Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others was approved by the United Nations General Assembly on December 2, 1949. Besides, by resolution 57/195 of 18 December 2002, the Assembly proclaimed 2004 the International Year to Commemorate the Struggle against Slavery and its Abolition. The focus of this day is on eradicating contemporary forms of slavery, such as trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation, the worst forms of child labour, forced marriage, and the forced recruitment of children for use in armed conflict.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery Significance

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery serves as a reminder that, despite legal abolition, millions of people around the world continue to suffer under conditions that deny their freedom and basic human rights. On this day, governments, organisations, and individuals are encouraged to strengthen efforts toward the prevention, protection, and rehabilitation of victims. This annual event inspires the responsibility of people and communities around the world to challenge injustice and support initiatives that promote equality, safety, and freedom for all.

