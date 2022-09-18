The Equal Pay International Coalition initiated the observance of International Equal Pay Day in 2019, and it is marked on September 18 every year since then. This is a day to raise awareness about the pay gap disparity and how this impacts everyone affected by it. While there are some who deny the existence of any pay gap, many organisations are working to close the gender pay gap, which is why a need is felt to educate people about the pay gaps on this day. Equal Pay Act stated that employees of all genders should get equal pay for jobs with similar working conditions and requiring the same amount of effort, skills and responsibility. This day builds on the United Nations' commitment to human rights and against any form of discrimination. On International Equal Pay Day 2022, share these quotes with one and all to raise awareness about pay gap discrimination. Equal Pay Day 2022: Women in Germany Earned 18% Less Than Men in 2021, Says Report

According to the United Nations, women are paid less than men across all regions and the gender pay gap is estimated at around 20 per cent globally. It says that while equal pay has been widely endorsed, applying it has been difficult. The Sustainable Development Goals address the need to achieve gender equality and empowerment of women. Since achieving equal pay is an important milestone for gender equality, the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development requires mainstreaming of a gender perspective. To observe this day for promoting equal pay across all genders, share these quotes on equal pay with everyone you know. International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2022: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Remembers Fallen Peacekeepers

I Am a Woman and, Like Millions of Women, I Know There Are Still Barriers and Biases out There, Often Unconscious, and I Want To Build an America That Respects and Embraces the Potential of Every Last One of Us. – Hillary Clinton

Equal Pay for Equal Work. It's Common Sense. It's Also Overdue. Let's Close the Gap and Let's Do It Now. – Joe Biden

The Average Working Woman Earns Only 77% of What the Average Working Man Makes. But Unless Women and Men Both Say This Is Unacceptable, Things Will Not Change. – Beyoncé

We Must Carry Forward the Work of the Women Who Came Before Us and Ensure Our Daughters Have No Limits on Their Dreams, No Obstacles to Their Achievements, and No Remaining Ceilings To Shatter. – Barack Obama

It's Indisputable That There's a Real Pay Gap. People Can Argue About How Big, but That's Almost Besides the Point. The Point Is That Every Woman, Every Girl, Deserves To Get Paid What They're Worth. – Sheryl Sandberg

The pay gap is generally witnessed across all professions. It is believed that women get fewer opportunities and low-salary jobs since many across the world believe that child-rearing is the primary job of a woman. To bring about a change in this mindset, we can educate ourselves about the pay gap, donate to equal rights advocates and speak to representatives about the issue on International Equal Pay Day 2022.

