As the holy month of Ramadan enters its final and most spiritually significant phase, millions of Muslims worldwide are focusing their devotion on seeking Laylatul Qadr, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, Shab-e-Qadr or the "Night of Power". According to Islamic tradition, this single night is "better than a thousand months," marking the occasion when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

While the exact date of Laylatul Qadr is not explicitly mentioned, Islamic scriptures encourage believers to search for it during the odd-numbered nights (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th).

Understanding the Islamic Calendar Day

To accurately track these nights, it is essential to understand how time is measured in the Hijri (Islamic) calendar. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, where a new day begins at midnight, the Islamic day begins at sunset (Maghrib).

For example, if the 27th day of Ramadan is a Monday, the "27th Night" actually begins on Sunday evening at sunset and continues until the dawn of Monday. This is why congregational prayers associated with the night, such as Taraweeh and Tahajjud, are performed starting from the evening before the corresponding fast.

Laylat al-Qadr 2026 Date in India and Saudi Arabia

Because the Islamic calendar is lunar, dates vary slightly by region based on local moon sightings. In 2026, there is a one-day difference between the start of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries, and India.

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Gulf Countries:

The last ten nights began on the evening of March 9. The remaining odd nights, any of which could be Laylatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr, are expected as follows:

23rd Night: Wednesday, March 11 (Tonight)

25th Night: Friday, March 13

27th Night: Sunday, March 15

29th Night: Tuesday, March 17

Laylatul Qadr 2026 Dates in India and South Asia:

The last ten nights began on the evening of March 10. The odd nights when Muslims look for Laylatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr are expected as follows:

21st Night: Tuesday, March 10 (Passed)

23rd Night: Thursday, March 12

25th Night: Saturday, March 14

27th Night: Monday, March 16

29th Night: Wednesday, March 18

Signs of Laylatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr

While Laylatul Qadr remains hidden as a mercy to encourage consistent worship, several authentic Hadiths describe physical signs that may appear during or after the night:

A Serene Atmosphere: The night is described as exceptionally calm, peaceful, and pleasant - neither too hot nor too cold.

The Appearance of the Moon: According to some narrations, the moon on this night may appear like "half a plate" or a "piece of a bowl."

The Sunrise: The most famous sign occurs the following morning. The sun is said to rise white and feeble, without its usual sharp, blinding rays, resembling a "brass dish" or a full moon.

A Clear Sky: Believers often observe a clear, radiant sky free from shooting stars or extreme weather, reflecting a sense of divine tranquility.

Spiritual Observance

Devout Muslims often observe I'tikaf (spiritual seclusion in a mosque) during these final ten days. The night is spent in intense prayer (Salah), recitation of the Quran, and making Dua (supplication). The most recommended prayer for this night, as taught by the Prophet (PBUH), is: "O Allah, You are Most Forgiving and love forgiveness, so forgive me."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).