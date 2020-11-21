International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is observed on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. It encourages families and people supporting survivors of this tragic event to together to heal. When a person dies by suicide it also affects their near and dear ones. Hence, the day is also about showing love and support to survivors and motivate them for a better life. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day 2020 is observed on November 21. And as we observe International Survivors of Suicide Day, we bring to you date, significance and history of the day. National Suicide Prevention Week Date, History, Theme and Significance: Know More About the Day That Helps Destigmatise & Spread Awareness about Suicide.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was designated by the United States Congress. In 1999, Senator Harry Reid, a survivor of his father's suicide, introduced a resolution to the United States Senate that led to the making of National Survivors of Suicide Day. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention every year sponsors International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day that unites survivors of suicide loss across the world. These events are to help survivors cope with the tragedy of losing someone to suicide. World Mental Health Day: How Suicide Affects the Family, Friends and Loved Ones of the Deceased.

At times when suicide is among many reasons how people die, it is important to celebrate your near and dear ones. It is essential to engage in a steady conversation with people and ask their whereabouts and make them feel loved. Families of people who have died by suicide often cannot come out of the depressed phase. It is important to extend a helping hand to them and be a part of the new phase. We hope this observance helps those in need.

