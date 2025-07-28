International Tiger Day, also known as Global Tiger Day, is an annual celebration to raise awareness for tiger conservation. This annual event is held on July 29, with various events held across the globe. The main aim of this international event is to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise awareness and support for tiger conservation issues. International Tiger Day has gained popularity over the years and serves as an effective day in increasing online awareness of tigers through information search. Tiger Reserves in India To Spot the National Animal and Celebrate the Day.

The world celebrates Global Tiger Day on July 29 to show collective support for the magnificent yet endangered big cat. This year, International Tiger Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 29. In this article, let’s know more about International Tiger Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Tiger Day 2025 Date

International Tiger Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 29.

International Tiger Day History

International Tiger Day was created in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia by Vladimir Putin, who made it his mission to save the Amur tiger. Putin signed laws that impose significantly tough punishments and lengthy prison sentences for the poaching, illegal trade, transportation or storage of tigers in Russia. The Amur Tiger Centre is an organisation created by the Russian Geographical Society on the initiative of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

International Tiger Day Significance

International Tiger Day serves as an annual reminder to protect these big cats, who play a vital role in maintaining the health and balance of ecosystems. As apex predators, they regulate the populations of herbivores like deer and wild boar, which in turn helps prevent overgrazing of vegetation. Without tigers, the entire food chain can be affected, leading to ecological degradation and loss of biodiversity. Hence, it is the need of the hour to protect and conserve tigers and the rich natural heritage that sustains life on Earth.

