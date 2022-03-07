Happy International Women's Day 2022! While every day is Women's day, March 8 is set aside to cherish them a little more. Who deserves the day more than your wife? Why not dedicated the day to her and make her feel super special. We think we can all agree on the fact that the house that doesn't have a woman in it seems very deserted and empty. Every woman as a mother, sister, and daughter dons several feathers in her hat. Women are an important part of society and the home and it is important to make them feel every bit amazing. International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 in honor of women and on this day, emphasis is given on all the topics to improve the lives of women around the world and to increase awareness. Respect and love for women are expressed on International Women's Day. They are made to feel special by giving them gifts and other kinds of surprises. You too can make all the special women in your life feel good on this occasion by sharing with them these wonderful Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Quotes, GIF Greetings. International Women's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Encouraging Quotes On Women Empowerment, Sayings And HD Wallpapers For The Global Celebration.

But do you know why International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8th March? After all, what is the reason behind this, so let's discuss it. The celebration of International Women's Day was started only after a labour movement in 1908. The women in New York demanded a reduction in their working hours as well as an increase in their wages. The women's strike was so successful that Emperor Nicholas there had to step down, and the interim government gave women the right to vote. This women's movement was successful, and a year later the Socialist Party of America declared this day as National Women's Day, after which the day began to be celebrated. At that time, the Julian calendar was used in Russia, the date on which the women started this strike was February 23.

On this day you can send greeting messages to your wife and try to make the celebration of this day special for her. On this occasion, you can also wish Happy International Women's Day by sending these wishes, messages, powerful quotes, and HD images.

International Women's Day 2022 Greetings For Wives

International Women's Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Another Day To Celebrate the Most Awesome Woman of My Life! Happy Women’s Day!

Happy International Women's Day Messages For The Lady In Your Life

International Women's Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Thank You for Being There and Changing My Life With Your Existence for Good. Happy Women’s Day, My Perfect Lady. I Love You So Much.

International Women's Day 2022 Quotes For Wives

International Women's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Picture Reads: Happy Women’s Day! Our World Is Happy Because You Are in It.

International Women's Day Sayings For Wives

International Women's Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

Telegram Picture Reads: Happy Women’s Day to You, My Love. You Are the Queen of My Heart and Our Home, and I Would Happily Bow Down to You.

Best Thoughts On International Women's Day 2022

International Women's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: The Way You Draw Strength From All the Obstacles and Troubles Makes Life Seem Easy – Makes Me Fall in Love With Even More. Happy Women’s Day.

A little more about the day for you. Did you that in 1917, during the First World War, on February 28, Russian women called for 'Bread and Peace'? Not only this, during the strike, she also refused to support the demand of her husbands, and also persuaded them to give up the war. This day was March 8 in the Gregorian calendar and since then International Women's Day started being celebrated on the same day. In many countries, a holiday is declared in honor of women and programs are organized.

