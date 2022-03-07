From the golden age to 00s favourites, women have continuously been growing and creatively reshaping the music culture. They have produced praise-worthy tracks and have spread the word of female empowerment across the world. Speaking of music, Korean culture has a different and huge fan base across the sphere. The K-pop tracks are sweeping the globe by creating a world that has bangers as well as soft tunes. Popular Korean all-girl bands have created a brand new and unique music scene with their high-octane performances and stylish looks. International Women’s Day 2022: Know Date, IWD Theme, History and Significance of Celebrating the Achievements of Women in Every Field.

The global celebration of International Women's Day aims to recognize and acknowledge all the gorgeous yet bol females who have made their own identity with their hard work and conscientiousness. This year, the special day will be observed on Tuesday, 8 March. As the world celebrates International Women's Day 2022, why not remind yourself of some of the most influential K-pop girl groups from down the years, as well as bands still making magnificent music today. We have curated a list of the top five all-girl bands, that have carved a niche for themselves in the Korean Industry. International Women's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Encouraging Quotes On Women Empowerment, Sayings And HD Wallpapers For The Global Celebration.

1. Blackpink

The well-known K-Pop band consists of four talented and adorable girls- Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie. It is the highest-charting female K-pop band formed by YG Entertainment.

2. Twice

The conventional K-pop girl band has nine members- Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Twice became renowned as the second “Nation’s Girl Group” after their initial comeback in 2016.

3. Girls’ Generation

The Girls' generation group is also known by the name SNSD and has eight members Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, YoonA, and Seohyun.

4. (G)-IDLE

The best-loved South Korean all-girl band has Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua as its members. They were dubbed “monster rookies” upon their debut.

5. Mamamoo

Apart from the colourful fashion statement, the girl group which consists of four members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa is known for making jazz, R&B, ballad, and pop tracks.

The girl bands also have fans who don't understand the Korean language but they still go crazy after their releases despite incomprehension. As the motive is to support and appreciate the skills of the girls. Thence, celebrate Internatioal Women's Day by tuning in with some of the soothing and melodious songs by K-pop girl-bands.

