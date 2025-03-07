International Women's Day (IWD), celebrated annually on March 8, is a special occasion that honours the contributions of women in all aspects of society. This annual event is a day to acknowledge the remarkable progress made by women in fields such as science, politics, business, and the arts while also recognising the challenges that persist. International Women's Day serves as a reminder that women's achievements deserve to be celebrated and that their voices must continue to be heard in the fight for equality. International Women's Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 8. Happy Women’s Day 2025 Wishes: Share IWD Messages, Inspiring Quotes, HD Images, Greetings and Wallpapers To Honour and Empower Women.

The day also highlights the importance of gender equality and the need for continued efforts toward eliminating discrimination and bias. In this article, let’s know more about International Women's Day history, how International Women's Day was established and more. International Women’s Day 2025 Wishes: Best Messages, Powerful Quotes, Empowering Images, IWD Slogans, Greetings and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Women.

International Women's Day History

The celebrations of Women's Day were first seen at an event called ‘Woman's Day’ which was held on February 28, 1909, in New York City. This event was organised by the Socialist Party of America at the suggestion of activist Theresa Malkiel. A year later in August 1910, an International Socialist Women's Conference was organised ahead of the general meeting of the Socialist Second International in Copenhagen, Denmark. Several German delegates including Clara Zetkin, Kate Duncker, Paula Thiede, and others proposed the establishment of an annual "Women's Day", although no date was specified. As many as 100 delegates, representing 17 countries, agreed with the idea as a strategy to promote equal rights, including women's suffrage.

On March 19, 1911, the first International Women's Day was marked by over a million people in Austria-Hungary, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. In Austria-Hungary alone, there were 300 demonstrations, with women parading on the Ringstrasse in Vienna. Across Europe, women demanded the right to vote and to hold public office and protested against employment sex discrimination.

At first, IWD had no set date, though it was generally celebrated in late February or early March. Americans continued to observe Women's Day on the last Sunday in February, while Russia observed International Women's Day for the first time in 1913. In 1914, International Women's Day was held on March 8 for the first time in Germany.

The United Nations began celebrating International Women's Day in 1975, which had been proclaimed the International Women's Year. In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly invited member states to "proclaim in accordance with their historical and national traditions and customs, any day of the year as United Nations Day for Women's Rights and International Peace". In common with most countries, March 8 has been traditionally recognised as the day for International Women's Days by the UN for women's rights and world peace.

