Jagaddhatri Puja 2021 is celebrated on November 12. Commemorated on the day of Akshaya Navami, Jagaddhatri Puja is widely observed across West Bengal. On this day, Goddess Jagaddhatri is worshipped by devotees with great fervour. Jagaddhatri is an aspect of the Hindu goddess Parvati, who is particularly worshipped in the Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha. As we prepare to celebrate Jagaddhatri Puja 2021, here is everything you need to know about this day, the significance of Jagaddhatri Puja, Jagaddhatri Puja 2021 Date and more.

When is Jagaddhatri Puja 2021?

Jagaddhatri Puja is celebrated on the ninth day in the Shukla Paksha of Karthik month. Also known as Amla Navami or Akshaya Navami, Jagaddhatri Puja is mainly conducted by people in West Bengal. Jagadhatri Puja 2021 will be celebrated on November 12. The Navami Tithi Begins at 05:51 AM on November 12 and will go on till 05:31 AM on November 13. Amla Navami 2021 Date: When Is Akshaya Navami? Know Puja Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Significance of the Auspicious Event.

Significance of Jagaddhatri Puja 2021

As mentioned before, Jagaddhatri Puja revolves around praying to Goddess Jagaddhatri or Jagadhatri or Jagat Dhatri. According to the Puranas, Goddess Jagaddhatri is the incarnation of Siddhidhatri, who is also known as the combined form of Sri Tripura Sundari and Maa Durga. Jagaddhatri Puja is considered to be a celebration of the return of Devi, especially in areas like Chandannagar and Krishnanagar. The folklore of Jagaddhatri Puja is often retold on this day.

Found in Kena Upanishad and Katyayani Tantra, the story revolves around how Maa Parvati took Agni, Vayu, Varuna & Chandra to remind them that every bit of power in the Universe belongs to Devi. This is the reason that Devi Ma is given the name Jagaddhatri or Bearer of the World. We hope that this Jagadhatri Puja brings all the power and strength to you and your family. Happy Jagaddhatri Puja 2021.

