Akshaya Navami is observed two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi and is considered to be a significant and auspicious event. Also known as Amla Navami, Akshaya Navami 2021 will be celebrated on November 12. This celebration marks the day that Satya Yuga began on this day. Various important events and rituals are conducted on this day, including the beginning of Jagaddhatri Puja in the eastern parts of the country.

When is Akshaya Navami 2021?

Akshaya Navami 2021 will be celebrated on November 12. Observed on the ninth day in the Shukla Paksha of Karthik month, this day is also known as Amla Navami. On this day, many people pray to the Amla tree. 5 Health Benefits of Amla or Gooseberry You Must Know As You Worship the Amla Tree on Akshaya Navami.

You can find all the details about Akshaya Navami Puja here -

Akshaya Navami Purvahna Time - 06:44 AM to 12:23 PM

Duration - 05 Hours 38 Mins

Navami Tithi Begins - 05:51 AM on Nov 12, 2021

Navami Tithi Ends - 05:31 AM on Nov 13, 2021

Significance of Akshaya Navami

Akshaya Navami is celebrated two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi. This is considered to be the day that Lord Vishnu finally wakes up from his 4-month long trans state. The celebration of Akshaya Navami marks the day that Satya Yuga is believed to have begun. This day is therefore crucial for anyone looking to do any charity or any other sacred activities. On this day, various observances and rituals are followed. From the celebration of Jagaddhatri Puja in West Bengal, where the Goddess of Satta, Jagaddhatri, is worshipped, to the grand festivities in the twin town of Mathura-Vrindavan, there are various integral celebrations on this day.

In many places, people also worship the Amla tree on this day, giving it the name Amla Navami. Akshaya Navami celebration is as important as the Akshaya Tritiya celebration, which is usually observed in April or May. We hope that this Akshaya Navami fills your life with all the happiness, love and light.

