Happy Janmashtami 2021! The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudeva, takes place every year on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. It is known as Shri Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami. In the Dwapar era, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the form of Krishna to liberate the people from the tyrannical Kansa. Bal Gopal Shri Krishna was born in Rohini Nakshatra during the night time. This year, the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, August 30. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour all over the country. As people prepare for Janmashtami celebrations, we bring to you Dahi Handi pics and messages to celebrate the day. It also includes Janmashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Dahi Handi GIFs, Messages, SMS and Wallpapers to celebrate the day. Happy Janmashtami 2021! What Is Chappan Bhog? From Panjiri to Makkhan, 56 Food Items Offered to Lord Krishna on Gokulashtami.

According to mythological beliefs, Lord Krishna was born in Ratri Prahar. For this reason, on Janmashtami on 30th August, the muhurta of Shri Krishna Janmotsav is celebrated every year at midnight. Many people also celebrate the day by sharing Happy Janmashtami wishes and messages, Gokulashtami 2021 Greetings, Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is an Auspicious Day, As Someone Special Was Born, To Fight Against Inhumanity, To Save the Trust in God! Happy Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Everything Happening Around Us Is Lord Krishna’s Wish, May He Bring Peace, Happiness and Prosperity to Your Life and Home! Hare Krishna! Happy Janmashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is the Day of Love and Fortune, the Day of Birth of Lord Krishna, a Lover, Friend and Divine Guru, May the Lord Bless You. Happy Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Praying Makhanchor Brings Ananda and Prosperity to Your Home. Wishing You a Blessed Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Laughter and Happiness Throughout Your Days on This Auspicious Occasion of Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Happy Janmashtami and I Pray to God for Your Prosperous Life.

We wish you a happy Krishna Janmashtami once again! To celebrate the day people often prepare delicious snacks and delicacies that are said to be a favourite of Lord Krishna. Many people also decorate the house with rangolis, diyas and Baby Krishna’s footsteps stickers entering the house. This year, the auspicious time of Shri Krishna Janmotsav is from 11:59 pm to 12:44 pm on 30th August.

