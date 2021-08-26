Happy Janmashtami! The festival of Janmashtami aka Gokulashtami is celebrated across the country on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year the festival will be celebrated on August 30, Monday. Krishna Ashtami is one of the most extravagant festivals celebrated in India. Market is bedazzled with little Laddu Gopal's clothes, jewelry and worship items. Lord Krishna was born on this day in Mathura and his birthday was celebrated with great pomp. People fast on Janmashtami and after 12 o'clock at night,the celebration is observed. Lord Krishna on jhoola (swing) is bathed and given new clothes and ornaments. Not only this, Kanha ji is offered a variety of dishes. There is a custom of offering 56 Bhog to Kanha ji on this day. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Date in India: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of Hindu Festival Gokulashtami.

The Chhappan Bhog consists of 6 types of flavors that are offered to the Lord. These include sweet, sour, salty, bitter etc. It is believed a devotee who offers all kinds Chhappan Bhog to the lord , has their troubles taken away.

List of 56 items in Chhappan Bhog

There is a tradition of making 56 Bhog (food items) to offer Shri Krishna. This includes 20 types of sweets, 16 types of namkeen and 20 types of dry fruits etc. Makhan-mishri, kheer, laddu, almond milk, rasgulla, mathri, rabri, jalebi, tikki, malpua, moong dal halwa, curd, khichdi, daal, rice, curry, Ghevar, cardamom, chilla, gourd curry are some of the item included in the list. All things like brinjal sabzi, mukabba etc. form a part of the 56 Bhog. Apart from this, papad, chutney, Mohanbhog, greens and dumplings are also kept in 56 bhog.

Rabri Mathi Spinach subzi Curd Kheer Rice Rasgulla Daal Chutney Kadi Malpua murabba Shakkarpaara Ghewar Chila Jalebi Papad Dalia Laddoo Ghee Honey Mohanbhog Mathha (butter milk) Lassi Butter Malai Moong Dal Ka Halwa Khichadi Pakode Brinjal Lauki Coconut chutney Poori Kachori Roti Badam Milk Coconut water Mango Banana Shkanjvi Grapes Apple Plum Cashew nuts Almonds Raisins Pistachios Grams Tikki Rice dessert Bhujia Mint chutney Saunf Paan Supaari Illaichi

Janmashtami was celebrated when Kanhaiya put the Govardhan mountain back on the earth and all the Brajwasis ran and brought different types of food for Kanha. Back then they collected 56 types of foods.

