Happy Janmashtami! The festival of Janmashtami aka Gokulashtami is celebrated across the country on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year the festival will be celebrated on August 30, Monday. Krishna Ashtami is one of the most extravagant festivals celebrated in India. Market is bedazzled with little Laddu Gopal's clothes, jewelry and worship items. Lord Krishna was born on this day in Mathura and his birthday was celebrated with great pomp. People fast on Janmashtami and after 12 o'clock at night,the celebration is observed. Lord Krishna on jhoola (swing) is bathed and given new clothes and ornaments. Not only this, Kanha ji is offered a variety of dishes. There is a custom of offering 56 Bhog to Kanha ji on this day. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Date in India: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of Hindu Festival Gokulashtami. 

The Chhappan Bhog consists of 6 types of flavors that are offered to the Lord. These include sweet, sour, salty, bitter etc. It is believed a devotee who offers all kinds Chhappan Bhog to the lord , has their troubles taken away.

List of 56 items in Chhappan Bhog

There is a tradition of making 56 Bhog (food items) to offer Shri Krishna. This includes 20 types of sweets, 16 types of namkeen and 20 types of dry fruits etc. Makhan-mishri, kheer, laddu, almond milk, rasgulla, mathri, rabri, jalebi, tikki, malpua, moong dal halwa, curd, khichdi, daal, rice, curry, Ghevar, cardamom, chilla, gourd curry are some of the item included in the list. All things like brinjal sabzi, mukabba etc. form a part of the 56 Bhog. Apart from this, papad, chutney, Mohanbhog, greens and dumplings are also kept in 56 bhog.

  1.  Rabri

  2. Mathi

  3. Spinach subzi

  4. Curd

  5. Kheer

  6. Rice

  7. Rasgulla

  8. Daal

  9. Chutney

  10. Kadi

  11. Malpua

  12. murabba

  13.  Shakkarpaara

  14.  Ghewar

  15. Chila

  16. Jalebi

  17. Papad

  18. Dalia

  19. Laddoo

  20. Ghee

  21. Honey

  22. Mohanbhog

  23. Mathha (butter milk)

  24. Lassi

  25. Butter

  26. Malai

  27. Moong Dal Ka Halwa

  28. Khichadi

  29. Pakode

  30. Brinjal

  31. Lauki

  32. Coconut chutney

  33. Poori

  34. Kachori

  35. Roti

  36. Badam Milk

  37. Coconut water

  38. Mango

  39. Banana

  40. Shkanjvi

  41. Grapes

  42. Apple

  43. Plum

  44. Cashew nuts

  45. Almonds

  46. Raisins

  47. Pistachios

  48. Grams

  49. Tikki

  50. Rice dessert

  51. Bhujia

  52. Mint chutney

  53. Saunf

  54. Paan

  55. Supaari

  56. Illaichi

Janmashtami was celebrated when Kanhaiya put the Govardhan mountain back on the earth and all the Brajwasis ran and brought different types of food for Kanha. Back then they collected 56 types of foods.

