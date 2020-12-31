We are here again. Yes, the first month of the New Year 2021is here and a very important one. Apart from being the first month, January is also full of religious and national festivals and events in India. You have Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Republic Day, Indian Army Day, National Youth Day, World Braille Day, World Leprosy Day, and so on. Yes, there are significant national and international days, birth and death anniversaries, health days, food days, environmental days and other minor secular observances. Then there is also a list of vrat or fasting days, such as Masik Shivratri, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat, Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi, Masik Durgashtami and more, especially observed by Hindus. Let us check out the January 2021 holidays calendar with a full list of festivals, events, and important dates and fasts for the month. You can download January 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events in PDF format for free online.

In the first ten days of the month, there are significant international days like New Year's Day, Global Family Day, National Science Fiction Day, World Braille Day, Handsel Monday, Distaff Day and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas / Non-Resident Indian Day or NRI Day. You have a couple of Hindu fasts such as Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi on January 2 (Saturday) and Saphala Ekadashi Vrat on January 9 (Saturday). You can check out for the entire 2021 as per Lala Ramswaroop Calendar, which is providing information on Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year online.

The second ten days of January is packed with important celebrations, from harvest festivals to significant national days. Several harvest festivals like Lohri, Bhogi Pandigai, Thai Pongal, Makaravilakku, Makar Sankranti / Uttarayan, Mattu Pongal and Magh Bihu will take place between January 13 and January 15. There are special occasions such as National Youth Day observed in the honour of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti on January 12. Indian Army Day is another significant day observed in India, and it takes place on January 15. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on January 20 is a major Sikh celebration honouring Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru's birth anniversary.

2021 January Festivals & Events Calendar

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. New Year’s Day January 1 Friday 2. Global Family Day January 1 Friday 3. Polar Bear Swim Day January 1 Friday 4. International Public Domain Day January 1 Friday 5. Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi January 2 Saturday 6. National Science Fiction Day (United States) January 2 Saturday 7. World Braille Day (birthday of Louis Braille) January 4 Monday 8. Handsel Monday January 4 Monday 9. Distaff Day January 7 Thursday 10. Saphala Ekadashi Vrat January 9 Saturday 11. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (Non-Resident Indian Day or NRI Day) January 9 Saturday 12. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day January 11 Monday 13. International Parity at Work Day January 11 Monday 14. Plough Monday January 11 Monday 15. National Youth Day (India) and Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary January 12 Tuesday 16. Lohri January 13 Wednesday 17. Bhogi Pandigai January 13 Wednesday 18. Thai Pongal January 14-17 Thursday to Sunday 19. Makaravilakku January 14 Thursday 20. Makar Sankranti / Uttarayan January 14 Thursday 21. Mattu Pongal January 15 Friday 22. Magh Bihu January 15 Friday 23. Indian Army Day January 15 Friday 24. Intestinal Malrotation Awareness Day January 15 Friday 25. Wikipedia Day January 15 Friday 26. National Religious Freedom Day January 16 Saturday 27. World Religion Day January 17 Sunday 28. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti January 20 Wednesday 29. Banada Ashtami January 21 Thursday 30. Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya State Foundation Days January 21 Thursday 31. National Hugging Day (United States) January 21 Thursday 32. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti January 23 Saturday 33. International Day of Education January 24 Sunday 34. National Girl Child Day January 24 Sunday 35. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat January 24 Sunday 36. Uttar Pradesh Diwas or UP Foundation Day January 24 Sunday 37. National Compliment Day January 24 Sunday 38. Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day January 24 Sunday 39. National Voters' Day (India) January 25 Monday 40. Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day January 25 Monday 41. Burns Night (Roberts Burns' birth anniversary) January 25 Monday 42. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Foundation Day January 26 Tuesday 43. Republic Day of India January 26 Tuesday 44. Australia Day January 26 Tuesday 45. Family Literacy Day January 27 Wednesday 46. International Holocaust Remembrance Day January 27 Wednesday 47. Paush Purnima January 28 Thursday 48. Shakambhari Purnima January 28 Thursday 49. Thaipusam January 28 Thursday 50. Data Privacy Day a.k.a. Data Protection Day January 28 Thursday 51. Martyr’s Day and Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary January 30 Saturday 52. School Day of Non-violence and Peace January 30 Saturday 53. CTE Awareness Day January 30 Saturday 54. Sakat Chauth January 31 Sunday 55. World Leprosy Day January 31 Sunday 56. Street Children's Day January 31 Sunday

Republic Day or Gantantra Diwas is the biggest day of celebration pan India. January 26 is annually celebrated as the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in the year 1950. Martyr's Day and Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary on January 30 is of utmost importance to the citizens of India. Indian states Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will be observing foundation days or statehood days. National Girl Child Day on January 24 and National Voters' Day on January 25 are also big celebrations in the country.

In the last ten days, religious occasions such as Shakambhari Purnima, Paush Purnima, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat, Saket Chauth and Thaipusam will also be celebrated with much enthusiasm by devotees. January has several key health days like World Leprosy Day, CTE Awareness Day, Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day, Intestinal Malrotation Awareness Day, among others, will also take place to raise awareness about the critical diseases. You can bookmark the page and make it your go-to for all the information on January 2021 holidays, festivals and events and return next time for downloading February 2021 holidays calendar.

