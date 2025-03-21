Mumbai, March 21: The third and final phase (Ashra) of Ramadan 2025 has begun and Muslims have started searching for "Jumat-Ul-Vida 2025 date" online. Jumat-Ul-Vida, also knwon as Jumu’atul-Wida and Alvida Jumma in some Asian countries, is a significant observance which falls during Ramadan or Ramzan. Hence, the date for Jumat-Ul-Vida is widely searched by Muslims online. When is Jumat-Ul-Vida 2025? What is the meaning of Jumat-Ul-Vida? Get all the answers below.

What does Jumat-Ul-Vida or Jumu’atul-Wida mean? Jumat or Juma or Jumma is the Arabic word for Friday, which is the most sacred day of the week for Muslims. The word Vida or Wida, derived from Persian/Urdu, means "farewell" or "departure". The term Jumat-Ul-Vida refers to the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic calendar. Laylatul Qadr 2025 Date in India: When Is Laylat al-Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr? What Is Its Historical and Spritual Significance?

When Is Jumat-Ul-Vida or Jumu’atul-Wida? Check Date in India, Saudi Arabia Here

As mentioned-above, Jumat-Ul-Vida refers to the last Friday of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. Jumat-Ul-Vida or the last Friday of Ramadan 2025 shall fall on March 28 in India, Saudi Arabia and every other country. While in India, March 28 marks 27th of Ramadan, it would be 28th of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and several other countries in the middle east. This difference occured because the holy month started on different days in India and Saudi Arabia. Eid 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid al-Fitr in KSA? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr.

Jumu’atul-Wida Significance

Jumu’atul-Wida or Alvida Jumma holds immense spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. It serves as a poignant reminder of the fleeting nature of Ramadan and a final opportunity to seek forgiveness and blessings before Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the two major festivals in Islam. Observed with special prayers and sermons, Jumat-Ul-Vida is a day for reflection, repentance and heightened devotion. On this day, many Muslims make extra supplications for themselves, their families, the wider Muslim community and all human beings, especially those facing hardships.

