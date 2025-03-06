Mumbai, March 06: Unlike other religions, there are only two festivals in Islam - Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid and Eid Ul Fitr, is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan. Since Ramadan 2025 has begun, Muslims have strated searching online for terms like "Eid 2025 date" and "Eid 2025 date in Saudi Arabia". They are also looking for the Eid 2025 moon sighting date to know when they will have to look for the crescent moon to determine the date for Eid festival. Scroll down to know tentative dates for Eid al-Fitr 2025 and confirmed date for moon sighting day, which is also knwon as Chand Raat.

For those who don't know, the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycles, meaning each month completes 29 or 30 days. On 29th day of each month, Muslims in general and moon sighting panels look for the crescent moon in their respective regions. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month concludes and a new month begins from the next day. In case the moon remains invisible, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

Eid 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia

Muslims in the Kingdom Saudi Arabia or KSA started Ramadan 2025 (Ramadan 1446) fasting from March 01. Therefore, Eid 2025 moon sighting day (Chand Raat) in Saudi Arabia shall fall on March 29. Accordingly, the tentative Eid 2025 date in Saudi Arabia is March 30 as well as March 31.

If the moon is sighted on March 29, Ramadan would conclude and Shawwal shall start from March 30. In this case, Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on March 30. If the moon is not sighted on March 29, Ramadan 1446 shall complete 30 days on March 30. Subsequently, Shawwal 1446 would commence from March 31 and Muslims will observe Eid on the same day. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, many other countries in the Middle East will celebrate Eid al-Fitr either on March 30 or March 31, subject to the moon sighting. In India, however, Ramada began from March 02. So, Eid 2025 in India will either be observed on March 31 or April 01.

