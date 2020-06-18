Juneteenth 2020: From 'Juneteenth Meaning' to ‘Is Juneteenth a National Holiday?’ to ‘What Was the First State to Free Slaves?’ FAQs on the American Holiday Answered

Juneteenth is the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. It is also known as Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day. Juneteenth comes from the combination of June and the date nineteenth. On January 1, 1863, then-president Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that “all persons held as slaves” within the states in rebellion “are, and henceforward shall be free.” However, many people continued to hold slaves captive in hiding for over two and a half years. However, there are a lot of queries about the observance in the minds of people. As Juneteenth nears, we bring to you answers to some of the Frequently Answered Questions (FAQs) on the event. From 'Is Juneteenth a national holiday?' to 'What was the first state to free slaves?', we answer all your queries. Juneteenth 2020 Date And Significance: Know About Emancipation Proclamation And History of Day That Marks 'Freedom Day' for Enslaved African Americans in the US.

Is Juneteenth a national holiday?

Juneteenth is considered as an American holiday however, it is not observed everywhere. However, recently there were demands asking for Juneteenth to be declared as a federal holiday. Juneteenth was recognised as an official holiday in Texas on January 1, 1980.

How is Juneteenth celebrated?

After Juneteenth came into being from 1866, people began celebrating the day with parades, prayer gatherings, cookouts, musical events, historical and cultural performances. Today various street fairs, family reunions, parties and historical reenactments are held as a part of the celebrations Emancipation Park, Texas.

What traditional food is served in Juneteenth?

Red which symbolises perseverance is often the colour of food prepared for Juneteenth. Some of the popular dishes include strawberry soda, red velvet cake, strawberries, red beans and rice, and watermelon. Other food items in the menu include collards, sweet potatoes, potato salad, and tea cakes.

What are the colours for Juneteenth?

The colours red, white, and blue are what symbolises Juneteenth. It showcases the American flag that symbolises the enslaved people. Food in colours of red is prepared on this day.

What was the first state to free slaves?

In 1780, Pennsylvania became the first state to abolish slavery when it adopted a statute that provided for the freedom for all slave born after its enactment. Massachusetts was the first to abolish slavery outright, doing so by judicial decree in 1783.

Which was the last state to free slaves?

West Virginia became the 35th and last state on June 20, 1863, to be admitted to the Union. Eighteen months later, the West Virginia legislature completely abolished slavery, and also ratified the 13th Amendment on February 3, 1865.

While the United States President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, slavery did not legally end in all states until December 1865, ratification of the 13th Amendment on June 19. The day thereafter came to be known as Juneteenth, the day when the last American slaves were freed leading to celebrations.

