Jur Sital is the celebration of Maithili New Year that is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by the people of the Maithil community in Bihar. Jur Sital 2025 falls on April 14. This annual commemoration is also called Aakhar Bochhor and follows the Nirayenam vernal equinox and falls on 14 April (may sometimes vary by a day) in the Gregorian year. On the occasion of Jur Sital, people often share Happy Maithili New Year 2025 wishes and WhatsApp messages, Jur Sital 2025 greetings, Happy Maithili New Year images and HD wallpapers with family and friends. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

The month of April is filled with several festivals that are all considered to be the beginning of the New Year according to the traditional calendars followed by Hindus across the country. Maithili New Year celebrations are often marked by making special steamed rice and sondesh - which is indulged in by friends and family. The commemoration of Jur Sital marks the first day of the traditional Tirhuta Panchang. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

The commemoration of Jur Sital is not just a popular observance in India but is also an anticipated celebration in Nepal. In the southeastern Terai of Nepal, Tharu people celebrate Jur Sital (also known as Siruwa) on the first day of the year in the month of Vaisakha by sprinkling water on each other. As we prepare to celebrate Jur Sital 2025, here are some Happy Maithili New Year 2025 wishes and WhatsApp messages, Jur Sital 2025 greetings, Happy Maithili New Year images and HD wallpapers that you can share online.

Jur Sital Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jur Sital Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jur Sital Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jur Sital Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jur Sital Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

We hope that the celebration of Jur Sital brings with it the love, light and happiness that you deserve. The celebration of Jur Sital is marked on the same day as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu in Kerala and various other names in different parts of the country. We hope that Jur Sital 2025 brings the love, light and happiness that you deserve.

