Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is a traditional Hindu ritual celebrated primarily in Maharashtra during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This celebration involves the ceremonial invitation and welcoming, which is called ‘Avahana’ of Goddess Gauri, considered a form of Goddess Parvati, the mother of Lord Ganesha. The day of Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana usually occurs on the third day or fourth day of Ganesh Chaturthi, depending on the local calendar. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2025 falls on Sunday, August 31. According to drikpanchang, the Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana Muhurat is from 06:23 to 17:27 pm. The Anuradha Nakshatra begins at 14:37 on August 30 and ends at 17:27 on August 31. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2025 Date

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2025 falls on Sunday, August 31.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2025 Timings

The Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana Muhurat is from 06:23 to 17:27 pm.

Anuradha Nakshatra Begins - 14:37 on August 30.

Anuradha Nakshatra Ends - 17:27 on August 31.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana Rituals

On the day of Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

The idols or images of Goddess Gauri are brought into the home with devotion.

On this day, women often perform haldi-kumkum and puja rituals.

The Gauri idols are decorated beautifully, often placed next to Lord Ganesha.

Special offerings like Puran Poli, sweets, and fruits are made to the Goddess and devotees seek her blessings for a prosperous life.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana Significance

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is an auspicious event celebrated in Maharashtra with great devotion. Goddess Gauri is worshipped as Mahalakshmi or Gauri Mata, symbolising prosperity, fertility, and well-being. The term ‘Jyeshtha’ refers to the elder form of Gauri, often depicted as the elder sister or aspect of Parvati. On this day, devotees pray to her for the health and happiness of their families. The festival is celebrated with joyful family gatherings, special pujas, and festive celebrations.

