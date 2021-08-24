Kajari Teej is the annual celebration that is commemorated on the Tritya Tithi after Shravan Purnima. Celebrated three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami, Kajari Teej 2021 will be celebrated on August 25 this year. Also known as Badi Teej, This is considered to be one of the three extremely auspicious Teej celebrations that married women usually partake in. As we prepare to celebrate Kajari Teej 2021, here is everything you need to know about the celebration, Kajari Teej 2021 significance, Kajari Teej 2021 Date and more.

When is Kajari Teej 2021?

As mentioned above, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on August 25. Every year, this celebration takes place on the Tritiya that follows Shravan Purnima or Raksha Bandhan. The Kajari Teej 2021 Tritiya Tithi Begins from 04:04 PM on Aug 24, 2021, and will go on till 04:18 PM on Aug 25, 2021.

Kajari Teej Significance

Kajari Teej celebrations revolve around praying to Lord Krishna and also performing sacred puja of neem plants. Devotees often sing Kajari songs for Lord Krishna and are also known as Badi Teej. There are three main Teej celebrations that are extremely important for Hindus, especially in North India. The first of them is known as Hariyali Teej, which is celebrated on the first Tritiya Tithi in Shravan. This is also known as Choti Teej. Kajri Teej is known as Badi Teej and is the second of these three celebrations. The last important Teej celebration is the one that follows, called Hartalika Teej. This will be celebrated on September 9.

Kajari Teej Celebrations

Married women usually observe a fast and also dress up in colourful clothes and pray to the almighty for a happy and blissful marriage. The celebration of Kajari Teej is sure to bring all love and prosperity to the world. In addition to these Teej celebrations, there are other Teej festivals like Akshaya Tritiya (Akha Teej) and Gangaur Teej, which are also commemorated with great enthusiasm by many. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Kajari Teej 2021!

