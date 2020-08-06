Happy Kajari Teej everyone! Today marks an important festive celebration of Teej, a festival celebrated by married Hindu women in the month of holy month of Shravan. The festival is usually celebrated in the North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. There are three Teej festivals marked in the country and Kajari Teej or Satudi Teej is the one that falls in the month of Sawan or Shravan. This year, Kajari Teej falls on August 6. Women keep a fast and pray for the long life of their husband. There are customary greetings and messages exchanged on this day. On Kajari Teej 2020, we have got you a collection of Happy Teej 2020 messages, wishes, quotes, images and greetings all for free download. We also give you some WhatsApp stickers that you can send to convey your greetings. Hariyali Teej 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Fasting and Shiv-Parvati Puja Rules That You MUST Follow to Bring in Good Luck and Positivity in Your Married Life Amid Sawan.

On the day of Kajari Teej, married women pray for the well being and longevity of their husbands. They pray to Goddess Parvati and ask her blessings for a happy married life. A special puja is performed in some places. Women keep a fast from dusk to dawn, they break their fast after sighting of the moon. For this auspicious occasion we have got you a beautiful collection of Happy Kajari Teej 2020 wishes to express your gratitude to your family members and near ones on the festive time. You can download the Satudi Teej messages, Facebook greetings and images to celebrate this virtually. Along with that, you can also download the Kajari Teej WhatsApp Stickers for free.

Kajari Teej wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Teej is the day which shows woman’s love and sacrifice. May your wishes come true and you a loving husband like Lord Shiva. Happy Kajari Teej!

Happy Kajari Teej (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Kajari Teej! like Lord Shiva.

Kajari Teej wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Kajari Teej!

Kajari Teej 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May your marriage be blessed by God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Kajari Teej!

Kajari Teej WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp Stickers are the new way and a preferable way of sending festive greetings, On the click of a button you can send various messages through the colourful stickers. Check the latest Kajari Teej stickers on the Play Store and send them via the app. We hope our collection of Happy Kajari Teej 2020 images and greetings help you to send your wishes for this festive day. Wishing all our readers Happy Kajari Teej and have safe celebrations.

