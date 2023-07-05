One of the most significant months in the Hindu calendar is Shravan or Sawan. It is very auspicious to worship Lord Shiva in the Sawan month. Hindus in India place great importance on Sawan Somwar as they observe a fast to honour Lord Shiva. Worshippers pray to Lord Shiva on Mondays, whereas Goddess Parvati is the focus on Tuesdays. On this day, they also observe a fast known as Mangal Gauri Vrat, according to Drik Panchang.

The entire Shravan Maas, which includes significant days like Sawan Shivratri and Hariyali Amavasya, is regarded as being particularly auspicious. Numerous festivals, such as Govatsa, Naga Panchmi, Shravani Purnima, Rishi Panchami, Vara Lakshmi, Raksha Bandhan, Putrada Ekadashi, and Kalkyavatara, fall during this month. Know the important vrat dates and fasting rituals to follow during Shravan.

Shravan 2023: First Monday Fasting Day Date

Beginning on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Shravan 2023 will end on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The leap month, also known as Shraavan Purushottam Maas or Shraavan Adhik Maas, falls between the Shravan Month and will be observed from Tuesday, July 18, to Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Hence the first Sawan Somwar of 2023 will be observed on July 10. Seven more Mondays will follow this on July 17, July 24, July 31, August 7, August 14, August 21 and August 28. Sawan Somwar 2023 Fasting Dos and Don'ts: From Shivling Puja to Bhang-Dhatura Offerings, Everything You Want to Know.

According to Indian mythology, Lord Shiva is said to have consumed the poison that surfaced from the sea during Samudra Manthan. Devotees pray to Lord Shiva as he protects the entire world from coming to an end.

Solah Somwar Vrat

An important ritual observed throughout the Sawan month is the Solah Sawan Somwar Vrat, sometimes called the sixteen Monday fast. On sixteen consecutive Mondays, followers of Lord Shiva observe this fast in an effort to seek his blessings. The first Monday of the Sawan month marks the start of the fast, which lasts until the fourth Monday of the following month. Devotees observe rigorous rules and refrain from eating specific foods during the Solah Somvaar Vrat. They bathe, get dressed in clean clothing, and get up early.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva during the Shravan month bestows enormous benefits to devotees, such as spiritual growth, fulfilment of desires, good health and wealth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).