Kharmas is a period in the Hindu lunar calendar considered inauspicious for certain activities. During Kharmas, people are advised to avoid important activities such as marriages, housewarming ceremonies, starting new ventures, and other auspicious events. Let us understand a little about Kharmas 2024 dates and significance.

Kharmas 2024- Dates & Significance

It is a month-long period that occurs approximately once every three years. In 2024, Kharmas will begin on Thursday, March 14 and end on Saturday, April 13. It is believed that any activities undertaken during Kharmas may not yield favourable results and could lead to obstacles and challenges.

The significance of Kharmas lies in its astrological and spiritual implications. According to Hindu astrology, Kharmas is considered a time of rest and reflection, when it is best to avoid initiating new endeavours and instead focus on spiritual practices such as meditation, prayer, and introspection. It is believed that observing Kharmas can help mitigate negative influences and bring about positive outcomes in the future.

While Kharmas is primarily observed in North India, its significance is recognized across the country. People take special care during this period to avoid any activities that could invite negative energies or disrupt the natural flow of life. They may also perform rituals and prayers to seek protection and guidance from the divine.

Despite its perceived negative connotations, Kharmas is also seen as a time of cleansing and purification. By refraining from certain activities and focusing on spiritual practices, individuals can purify their mind, body, and soul and prepare themselves for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Kharmas is a period of introspection and spiritual growth in the Hindu calendar. While it is associated with certain restrictions, it is also a time of renewal and purification. By observing Kharmas with reverence and mindfulness, individuals can navigate this period with grace and prepare themselves for a brighter future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).