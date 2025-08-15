Krishna Janmashtami, also popularly known as Gokulashtami or Sri Krishna Jayanti, is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. The day of Krishna Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which corresponds to the month of either August or September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Krishna Janmashtami 2025 falls on Friday, August 15, 2025 and Dahi Handi 2025 falls on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Krishna Janmashtami Temples to Visit: From Dwarkadhish Temple to Sri Krishna Temple, 5 Famous Lord Krishna Temples in India.

According to drikpanchang, the Nishita Puja Time will be from 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM, August 16. Meanwhile, the Parana (fast-breaking time) as per Dharma Shastra will be after 09:34 PM on August 16, while on the Parana day, the Ashtami Tithi will end at 09:34 PM. This year, it will be the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. In this article, let's know more about Krishna Janmashtami 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 falls on Friday, August 15.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Timings

The Nishita Puja Time will be from 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM, August 16.

The Parana (fast-breaking time) as per Dharma Shastra will be after 09:34 PM on August 16

On the Parana day, the Ashtami Tithi will end at 09:34 PM.

Mid Night Moment will be at 12:43 AM, August 16

Chandrodaya Moment will be at 11:23 PM Krishna Dashami

The Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:49 PM on August 15, 2025 and will end at 09:34 PM on August 16, 2025

The Rohini Nakshatra begins at 04:38 AM on August 17 and will end at 03:17 AM on August 18, 2025

Krishna Janmashtami Rituals

Devotees, who observe fast on Janmashtami, should have only a single meal a day before Janmashtami. On fasting day, devotees take Sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and to break it on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over. Sankalpa is taken after finishing morning rituals and the day-long fasting begins with Sankalpa. The time to perform Krishna Puja is during Nishita Kaal which is the midnight as per Vedic time-keeping. Devotees perform detailed ritualistic Puja during midnight and it involves all sixteen steps which are part of Shodashopachara Puja Vidhi. No grains should be consumed during Janmashtami fasting until the fast is broken on next day after Sunrise. All rules followed during Ekadashi fasting should be followed during Janmashtami fasting.

Krishna Janmashtami Significance

Krishna Janmashtami holds great significance for Hindus across India as the day celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. In certain Hindu texts, such as the Gita Govinda, Lord Krishna has been identified as supreme God and the source of all avatars. Krishna Janmashtami is an important festival, particularly in the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism.

The celebratory customs associated with Janmashtami include a celebration festival, reading and recitation of religious texts, dance and enactments of the life of Krishna according to the Bhagavata Purana, devotional singing till midnight (the time of Krishna's birth), and fasting.

