The holiday season is upon us, and there is so much to celebrate. Right after Christmas 2020, it is time for people to celebrate Kwanzaa. The seven-day festival is extremely significant, especially for African-Americans. The first night of Kwanzaa marks the beginning of a celebration of Blackness and the power of coming together. Kwanzaa 2020 starts from December 26 and will end on January 1. To celebrate the festival, people share Kwanzaa 2020 wishes and messages with each other. The seven-day festival will sure be different, much like the rest of the events this year, but the festive spirits are sky-high. To make the celebration even more special, here we bring you Kwanzaa 2020 wishes, GIFs, holiday greetings, HD images, photos and messages that can be shared through WhatsApp messenger or perfect for Facebook and Instagram posts. You can also celebrate the first night of Kwanzaa by sharing the super fun WhatsApp stickers that can be easily downloaded.

Kwanzaa celebrates the seven principles of Kwanzaa or Nguzu Saba (the seven principles of African heritage). They were developed in 1965. These seven principles comprise Kawaida, a Swahili, word meaning “common.” Each of these seven days of the festival is dedicated to the principles. People lit candles on each night of Kwanzaa to celebrate the occasion. Check out the latest collection of Kwanzaa 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, holiday greetings, Facebook posts, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and more. Share these warm and heartfelt wishes with your friends and family on Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope You Have a Blessed Kwanzaa and New Year. Have a Happy Holiday!

Kwanzaa 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Wonderful Kwanzaa Festival, Dear. May You Have a Great Time With Your Family.

Kwanzaa 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Week-Long Celebration May Get Fulfill Not Only Your Belly but Also Your Heart. May It Bring Happiness and Your Dear Ones Closer to Your Heart. Happy Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May These Kwanzaa Candles Bring You New Rays of Hope and Brightness in Your Life, Gives You All the Courage and Good Vibes to Conquer the World on Your Own Terms. Happy Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa GIF:

Send GIF With Message: Happy Kwanzaa!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers available on both iOS and Android platforms, make chats on the messenger app even more fun. Festivals and events are marked joyously with the help of these sticker images. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. Enjoy the seven-day festival of Kwanzaa!

