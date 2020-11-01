Madhya Pradesh will celebrate the 65th Foundation Day today. The state annually observes its day of formation on November 1. On this date in the year 1956, it was carved as a separate state. MP, as the state is popularly referred to, is the second-largest Indian province in terms of size with an area of 3,08,000 sq.km. The state houses a population of over 7.25 crore people. You can send Madhya Pradesh Day 2020 wishes, greetings to celebrate Madhya Pradesh State Formation Day. There are lovely HD images and wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status that can also be posted on November 1. Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2020: Know Date, History And Significance of The Day Celebrated to Mark The Formation 'Heart of India'.

Madhya Pradesh is not the only state who celebrates formation Day on November 1. Other than MP, the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu also mark their foundation day on this date.

Madhya means “central” and Pradesh means “region” or “state —it is situated in the heart of the country. The state is, therefore, also referred to as the heart of India. A popular campaign ran by the state tourism department, which attracted visitors from rest of India and abroad, used the tagline of "Hindustan ka dil dekho" (see the heart of India). We wish every person belonging to the state, a very Happy Madhya Pradesh Day 2020!

