Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Day is celebrated to commemorate the day of the formation of the state of Maharashtra. It is celebrated on May 1 every year. This year, Maharashtra Day 2022 will fall on Sunday. The day is about taking pride in Maharashtrian culture and celebrating it with fun and enthusiasm. One common yet integral part of Maharashtra Din celebrations is decorating houses with beautiful rangoli. Now, rangoli is an age-old art form that is created on auspicious occasions. People clean their homes and draw colourful rangoli designs to welcome the occasion of Maharashtra Day. While some people traditionally make big rangolis, others make simple floral patterns and even rangolis with slogans of 'Jai Maharashtra' are drawn. Happy Maharashtra Day 2022 Wishes & Maharashtra Din Greetings to Send and Celebrate on May 1.

The day celebrates the rich culture of the Marathi-speaking people and the aspiration for new hopes. People in Maharashtra celebrate the occasion by making delicious traditional dishes and wearing ethnic Maharashtrian clothes and drawing beautiful rangoli patterns. To welcome the occasion of Maharashtra Din here are easy 'Jai Maharashtra' rangoli designs 2022, and easy floral rangoli designs that you can make for Maharashtra Din 2022.

Easy Rangoli Design For Maharashtra Din 2022

Jai Maharashtra Rangoli Design 2022

Floral Pattern Rangoli Design 2022

Big Rangoli Design Maharashtra Din 2022

Simple Rangoli Design Maharashtra Diwas 2022

The state of Maharashtra was founded on May 1, 1960, after the Bombay Reorganization Act went into effect, and Maharashtra Day is commemorated on that day. The language groups Marathi, Konkani, Kutchi, and Gujarati were unified under the Bombay State under the States Reorganization Act of 1956, but due to divisions that began to emerge, a new movement was established and the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra were founded.

