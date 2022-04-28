Happy Maharashtra Day 2022! Today we celebrate the formation day of the state of Maharashtra. At present, there are 29 states in India, have their own languages ​​and cultural events. Most of these states also celebrate the foundation day every year, to mark the day their existence came into being. Maharashtra celebrates its foundation day every year on May 1. On this day, the people of Maharashtra celebrate Maharashtra Day. In the year 1960, the state of Maharashtra was established and this state was recognized as independent. Since then, Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year by the Government of Maharashtra as a public holiday in the schools, universities, and government offices of the state. Maharashtra Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Formation Day.

When India got independence, many of the provincial states were merged into Bombay province. At that time people speaking Gujarati language and Marathi language lived in Bombay province as well. The demand for creating separate states on the basis of this language started rising. The people speaking the Gujarati language wanted a separate state of their own whereas the people speaking the Marathi language were demanded to create a separate state for themselves.

To make the day of Maharashtra Day special, many types of celebrations are organized by the state government. The state government organizes programs in many places, in which a glimpse of Marathi culture can be seen. Apart from this, a parade is also taken out by the state government on this day. Every year this parade is organized in Shivaji Park. Not only this, a speech is also given by the Governor of the state on this day. Maharashtra State and Gujarat State were formed in 1960 under the Bombay Reorganization Act, 1960. The then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated the independent state of Maharashtra. You can make this day even more special by sharing Happy Maharashtra Day 2022 Greetings, Wishes, Banner. To wish you a happy Maharashtra Day and International Workers' Day as well, we have created a special list of greetings and messages for you:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is the Day of Pride for Maharashtrian As This Day Reminds Us of Our Resplendent History and Culture. Wishing Everyone a Cheerful Maharashtra Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Justice, Brotherhood and Love, Is the Song in Our Heart. Let’s Join Hands on Maharashtra Day. This Land Is Our Inseparable Part!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Has Been a Prosperous and Inspiring State Which Has Many Successful Stories To Tell to the World. Warm Greetings on Maharashtra Day to All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Has Been the Land of Maratha Warriors Who Have Fought Their Enemies With Courage. Let Us Always Follow Their Footsteps. Happy Maharashtra Day to All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Is a Tune. It Must Be Sung Together. Long Live Maharashtra!

On 1 May 1960, the then-current government of India divided Bombay state into two. The state of Maharashtra was formed for the Marathi-speaking population and the state of Gujarat was formed for the Gujarati-speaking population.

