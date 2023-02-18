Maha Shivratri is celebrated annually by the Hindu community in India with great fanfare in honour of Lord Shiva. The festival of Maha Shivratri is also known as the great night of Shiva. As per the Hindu Calendar, Maha Shivratri is observed in the month of Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Falgun (Phalguna). The name ‘Maha Shivaratri’ also refers to the night Shiva performs the heavenly dance ‘Tandava’. In 2023, Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on February 18. People observe the auspicious festival wishing family and friends with devotional messages and greetings. Here's a collection of Mahashivratri 2023 wishes, Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 greetings, Mahashivratri 2023 images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, and more.

According to drikpanchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 8.02 PM on February 18 and end at 4:18 PM on February 19. As we celebrate Maha Shivratri 2023, here are some beautiful Maha Shivratri wishes and messages, Maha Shivratri pics, Maha Shivratri images, Maha Shivratri wallpapers, Shiva pics, Maha Shivratri HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones on this auspicious day. You can also wish your family and friends by sending them these Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 images as greetings, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Mahashivratri Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Bholenath Always Be There To Bless Us With Happiness and Togetherness. Wishing You a Very Happy Shivratri!

Mahashivratri Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Maha Shivratri, I Wish All My Family and Friends the Best of Health, Prosperity and Glory. Have a Blessed Shivratri!

Mahashivratri Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Occasion of Shivratri Reminds Us To Thank Lord Shiva for All His Blessings and Seek His Love for Our Lives. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Mahashivratri Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Shower His Blessings on Your Entire Family. May This Festival Remove All the Evils in Your Life and Keep You Happy.

Mahashivratri Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Maha Shivratri, May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Bless Us With Eternal Happiness and Smiles. Have a Wonderful Shivratri!

On the day of Maha Shivaratri, devotees visit India's major Jyotirlinga Shiva temples. According to religious beliefs, it is believed that on the day of Maha Shivaratri, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati. After Sati’s death, Shiva is said to have entered deep meditation, following which she reincarnated as Parvati to become the consort of Lord Shiva. Hence, Mahashivratri marks the union of Shiva and Parvati on the 14th of the dark fortnight in the month of Phalguna.

