Maha Shivratri is one of the most important and auspicious Hindi festivals. It is celebrated every year in honour of Lord Shiva. This year, Maha Shivratri 2023 will be celebrated on February 18, Saturday. As devotees look forward to commemorating the Great Night of Lord Shiva, they seek divine blessings from the Bholenath. People also wish their family and friends on this auspicious occasion. Here’s a collection of the latest Maha Shivratri 2023 greetings, Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 wishes, Maha Shivratri 2023 images, Happy Maha Shivratri HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes and SMS. From Kailasa Temple in Maharashtra to Kashi Vishwanath in UP; 5 Temples You Must Visit To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri is a notable Hindu festival observed once a year in late winter and before the arrival of summer. According to the North Indian lunar calendar, it falls in the Phalgun month. In contrast, according to the Amanta calendar followed in South Indian states, it is observed in the Magha month. Both dates fall on the same day of the Gregorian calendar. As you celebrate Maha Shivratri 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a wide range collection of messages that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

This festival marks the remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. People observe this day by worshipping Lord Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting and meditating on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness and discovery of Shiva. They share messages to wish all their near and dear ones on this auspicious festival. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Maha Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Energies of Lord Shiva Always Be There To Bring Positivity to Your Life. Wishing You a Blessed and Beautiful Maha Shivratri!

Maha Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes on the Pious Occasion of Mahashivratri. May Lord Shiva Shower His Blessings on Your Family and Bless You With Happiness, Glory, Prosperity and Peace. Om Naham Shivay!

Maha Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Come Together To Offer Our Prayers to Lord Shiva and Seek His Blessings for a Happy Life. Wishing You a Very Happy Maha Shivratri!

Maha Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Maha Shivratri, I Extend My Warm Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones. May This Auspicious Occasion Inspire You To Be Like Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Celebrations of Maha Shivratri Fill Our Hearts With Many New Hopes and Colours. Warm Greetings on Maha Shivratri 2023!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 Greetings, Images & Wishes for the Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva

Unlike other Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri is celebrated at night. It is a solemn event known for its introspective focus, fasting, meditation on Shiva, self-study, social harmony and an all-night vigil at Shiva temples. Wishing everyone Happy Maha Shivratri 2023!

