Makar Sankranti and 'patangbazi' go hand in hand since forever. It is time to let your hair down and enjoy the colourful festival of Makar Sankranti. The festival falls in the Hindu month of Magha (which is why, it is also known as Maghe Sankranti) and marks the first day of the sun's transit into Makara Rashi (Capricorn). Makar Sankranti celebrations take place in the honour of Sun God, welcoming warmer, longer days while bidding goodbye to cold, harsh and chilly winters. Key observances include Suryan Pujan (worship of Sun deity), kite flying, bonfires and eating lots of til ke laddoo and other yummy delicacies. Speaking of sweetness, Makar Sankranti also means exchanging heart-warming wishes and greetings of the day with family and friends. We bring you a collection of Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes in Hindi, Makar Sankranti SMS in Hindi, Makar Sankranti WhatsApp messages with tilgul photos, Makar Sankranti HD images and wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, and more for free download online.

Makar Sankranti is observed in different states of India with few regional variations. The Hindu festival bears major religious, social and cultural significance. People take a holy dip in nearby water bodies and pray to Sun God for nurturing life on the earth. Makar Sankranti is one of the few festivals when wearing black is not considered auspicious. It is said black absorbs more light and that, in turn, gets converted to more heat, which keeps people hale and hearty during winters. Dishes made of til (sesame seeds) and gur (jaggery) as main ingredients, are eaten to provide nourishment to the body. They are also symbolic of unity, sweetness and love between people and communities. Socializing and spending quality family time is an integral part of Makar Sankranti. And if you are unable to meet your loved ones in person, make sure to connect with them online.

Here's a plethora of keywords going viral on search engine platforms: Makar Sankranti wishes in Hindi, Makar Sankranti Shayari in Hindi, Makar Sankranti photo in Hindim Makar Sankranti Hindi status, Makar Sankranti Hindi text, Makar Sankranti wishes in Hindi video download, Makar Sankranti SMS in Hindi, Makar Sankranti images, Makar Sankranti images 2021, Makar Sankranti images HD, Makar Sankranti images download, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Basmati Chawal Ho Aur Urad Ki Dal, Ghee Ki Mahakti Khushbu Ho Aur Aam Ka Achar Saath Ho Apno Ka Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sabhi Ko Khichdi Ka Yeh Bheena Tyohar!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tan Mein Masti, Man Mein Umang, Dekar Sabko Apnapan, Gur Mein Jaise Meethapan, Hokar Saath Hum Udayen Patang, Aur Bhar Le Aakash Mein Apne Rang, Makar Sankranti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ho Mithas Ki Boli, Meethe Aur Har Waqt Meethi Zuban, Tyohar Hai Makar Sankranti Ka Aur Aapko Bhi Humara Yahi Paigan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Zindagi Aapko Khusiyon Se Bhari Rahe, Sankranti Par Humari Yahi Shubhkamnayen!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Moongphali Ki Khusboo Aur Gur Ki Mithas, Dilon Mein Khushi Aur, Apno Ka Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Makar Sankranti Ka Tyohar.

