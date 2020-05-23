Memorial Day (US) 2020 Traditions: Decorating Graves to Wearing Poppy Flowers, 5 Important Customs of The Day Honouring Fallen Heroes

Memorial Day traditions (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Memorial day, a day commemorating all the dead or those who have fallen is marked every year on the last Monday of May in the United States. Memorial Day 2020 will be held on May 25 this year. People remember the countless war veterans who died while serving the nation. People visit the cemeteries and decorate the grave of these brave hearts with flowers and the national flag. Other than the sombre occasion of honouring those soldiers and veterans, Memorial Day is also a time where people go out on picnics and have barbeque celebrations. Some places hold grand parades too. Ahead of this day, we look at the overall traditions of Memorial Day. Memorial Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know History and Traditions of The Observance That Honours Military Personnel Who Died Serving The United States.

The very first celebration was done to honour the sacrifices of the Civil War. This day was also called as Decoration Day first. Gradually observed as the US federal holiday, it was shifted to the last Monday of May. This year because of the pandemic and lockdown, the traditional parades for honouring the dead have been cancelled. Some places are likely to hold silent tributes in honouring the veterans in military service. Memorial Day 2020 During COVID-19 Pandemic: From Virtual Experiences to Incorporating Social Distancing Measure, Ways To to Honour The Fallen Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Traditions of Memorial Day in US

The most common way of honouring the fallen heroes is by decorating their graves. People bring in flowers, wreaths and the national flag to pay tribute to those who have lost in lives in war. People decorate graves and recite prayers.

Across the United States, there are over thousands of parades held on Memorial Day in large and small cities.

It is customary to fly the flag at half-staff until noon, and then raise it to the top of the staff until sunset on Memorial Day. They have marching bands, veteran service members as participants along with military vehicles from wars.

On this day, family members of the military servicemen, as well as others, wear poppy flowers. This flower is called the “flower of remembrance” and has become an emblem for Memorial Day. They either make these red coloured flowers of crepe or fabric. The red colour is symbolic of the blood spilt by those who fought for the nation.

Other than the honourary celebrations, people also celebrate this holiday with barbeque picnics. There is a cookout session in public or private campgrounds. People prepare barbecues, meet with their friends and family and spend a good day in the company of their loved ones.

These are some of the traditions and customs associated with celebrations of memorial day. Although a lot of places, people may not be able to go on picnics or even be part of parades because of the social distancing restrictions. Many parades have been cancelled altogether.