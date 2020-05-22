Memorial Day 2020 During COVID-19 Pandemic: From Virtual Experiences to Incorporating Social Distancing Measure, Ways To to Honour The Fallen Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Memorial Day 2020 Clebrations During COVID-19 Pandemic (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

This year memorial day will be celebrated on May 25 as the U.S. federal holiday is always observed on the last Monday of May. The aim of this day is to honour the fallen, the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the military. People remember the countless veterans who died while serving the United States. This day honours the US military service of their country. The day is observed in different ways. Events are held, and people visit the graves of the veterans who could not return home. We take time to reflect on their service and thank them for the freedom that the people currently have the luxury of.

Many come forward to support their grieving families. People visit cemeteries and memorials and spend some time thinking about these heroes and their sacrifices. They also place American flags on each grave site. The national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. However this year, things will be a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people cannot come together for any social gathering to curb the spread of the coronavirus that is taking lives all around the world. Memorial Day also earlier known as Decoration Day will have to be observed differently this year. Here are few ways you can stay safe on Memorial Day during COVID-19 pandemic.

Maintain social distancing if you at all step out of your houses, wear face coverings.

Don’t share sunglasses, flags or any other item that may carry the virus with other people. If at all you do, always sanitise.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. We also recommend following your state and local guidance.

The CDC also recommends that Americans stay home and avoid nonessential travel.

Don't dine out safely. You can call for food and drinks at home. Rules allow bars, restaurants, and other licensed retailers to deliver.

Participate in virtual events. There will be virtual events that you can take part in staying at home.

As we write this, the number of coronavirus Cases have touched 5,217,282. The total number of deaths around the world due to COVID-19 outbreak is 335,053 and 2,096,632 people have recovered. Please take care of yourself. The brave military would have also wanted you to stay safe and not put your life at risk for anything.