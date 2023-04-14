Mesha Sankranti is the Hindu solar new year and refers to the first day of the solar cycle year in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It will be observed on Friday, April 14. Mesha Sankranti represents specific solar movement according to ancient Sanskrit texts. There are twelve Sankranti in the Indian calendar, and Mesha Sankranti is one of them. It is usually observed on April 13 and on April 14 sometimes. As you celebrate Mesha Sankranti 2023, we bring you a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Happy Pana Sankranti 2023 Greetings & Odia New Year HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Maha Vishuba Sankranti Wishes, Status, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate Mesha Sankranti!

Mesha Sankranti has been derived from two Sanskrit words "Mesha" and "Sankranti," where "mesha" means "Aries" constellation and "Sankranti" refers to going from one place to another, transference, course change or entry into. Therefore Mesha Sankranti is a specific day based on time-keeping practices developed in the ancient Sanskrit texts of the Vedanga field of study called jyotisha and later texts such as Surya Siddhanta. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Mesha Sankranti 2023 that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Mesha Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: New Is the Year, New Are the Hopes, New Is the Resolution, and New Are the Spirits. Have a Promising and Fulfilling New Year. Here's Wishing You a Fabulous Mesha Sankranti!

Mesha Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It's Another Year With Lots of Positive Thoughts and Hopes. May All Your Dreams Come True This Year. Happy Hindu Solar New Year.

Mesha Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: New Year Marks the Starts of the New Journey For Everyone, May This New Year Journey Be Very Fruitful for You and Your Family! Happy Hindu Solar New Year!

Mesha Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Another Year Is Here as a Disguise of Joy. Say Goodbyes to the Old Year and Start the New One on a Positive Note. Happy Mesha Sankranti!

Mesha Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Bring Happiness, Wisdom, and Success to You. Happy Mesha Sankranti!

Many solar calendars in India, including the Oriya, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali calendars, mark the first day of the year based on Mesha Sankranti. Wishing everyone a Happy Mesha Sankranti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).