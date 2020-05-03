Mother's Day 2020 During Coronavirus Lockdown: 4 Ways to Celebrate and Surprise Your Mom if You Are Staying Away From Home

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mother's Day is exactly a week away. The special day honouring mothers and motherhood will be celebrated on May 10 this year. The Coronavirus outbreak has also put many countries around the world into a state of lockdown. And some of you may be stuck away from home in this crisis situation. But don't make it let you feel down, as we have got you some ideas about ways in which you can still carry out mother's day celebrations. If you are staying away from home and won't be able to meet your mom, we give you some ways in which you can celebrate mother's day 2020 in long-distance despite the lockdown situation. Homemade Mother's Day 2020 Gifts: Surprise Your Mom With These DIY Presents That You Can Easily Make Amid Lockdown (Watch Videos).

1. Virtual Date With Mom

You and your mom may be having video calls often, but on mother's day tell her it is a date. Send a proper invite if you have to, with a set time, just between the two of you. Ask your dad or siblings to help prepare a thing or two for the date. And during your date, surprise her by showing a special meal you have cooked, dedicate it to her. Almost all mothers love it when their children cook. She may not be able to taste what you have made, but you can make a promise that you will cook it for her when you meet.

2. Send an Online Greeting Card

There are many platforms which let you customise greeting cards for different occasions. You can use your photos from childhood and write a wonderful message and send it to her. We know it won't have the charm of giving her a customised handmade gift, but we get there in the next point. Mother’s Day 2020 Greeting Cards & HD Images: How to Make Beautiful Handmade Cards At Home? Watch Simple DIY Videos.

3. Make a Video of Your Memories

Utilise your free time during this lockdown to dig out some of the wonderful pictures you have with your mom. From birthday celebrations or other occasions, gather it all and make a wonderful video for mother's day. You can add along with her favourite songs in between. Give it an emotional touch by narrating how much you love her and can't do without her. Send the video to her on her phone and just wait for a callback. Or you could even play it as you video call her on the day.

4. Arrange for Essential Deliveries

It may sound odd as a gift right now, but it is almost the most relevant gift you can present to your mother. Because of the lockdown, a lot of stores and services are providing home delivery. But that shouldn't mean you order for food or cakes and flowers, instead opt for things that your mom really needs at the moment. It could be a box of regular spices, rice grains, cheese, ketchup, etc. This gift is not only for your mother, but your home. And try to find out what all the house needs while casually talking to her on the phone. Guage what needs to be ordered and do it.

As children, we need to understand that the lockdown is stressful for the elderly. Your mom could be missing you every day, more so on Mother's Day. But express your love in whatever way you can, a phone call, video call, greeting card or just an "I love you" text. Check up on her health and reassure her that there will be a celebration soon after all this ends. This mother's day offer more support to your mom, as a return gift for all the things that she has done for you. You need to have to order gifts online, but order for things that she really needs. We wish you have a great and thoughtful celebration this Mother's Day 2020!