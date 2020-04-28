Homemade Mother's Day 2020 Gifts: Surprise Your Mom With These DIY Presents That You Can Easily Make Amid Lockdown (Watch Videos)

Mother's day gifts (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A very important celebration is soon approaching, one where we shower our mothers with all the praises in the world. Yes, we are talking about Mother's Day 2020! Marked annually on the second Sunday in the month of May, this celebration will take place on May 10, 2020 this year. As the name conveys it is the day that celebrates mom, all maternal bonds and motherhood. There are not enough words to suffice a mom's love and on this day, everyone wants their mother to feel special. As this time we are in quarantine, you can give her some homemade gifts. With more and more people looking out for homemade mother's day gifts, we have got you a few ideas. These are easy do-it-yourself gifts which you can learn from video tutorials. And start looking out now, so that in case you need any items, you can look for them in the next few days. Mother's Day 2020 Dates: Here's When Different Countries Around the World Ring in Celebrations Honouring Motherhood.

Mother's day is celebrated to appreciate a mother's love and the essence of motherhood. We all know and can vouch for the fact that a mom's love is irreplaceable. She has done a fair bit of sacrifices, fulfilled our needs and wants and has always been there for us. So why not on this day, make her a little token of appreciation. And customised gifts are definitely more special than the ones that can be easily ordered online. You can make the best use of quarantine by making DIY gifts for mother's day. We tell you how and what with simple video tutorials. Not Just Expensive Gifts, Here Are Other Special Ways to Bring a Big Smile on Your Mom’s Face!

Design Her Phone Cover

If your mom has been using a simple phone cover, slip it out and design it with something special. If you are a great artist then you could paint your pictures or just use the craft material that you have, a little shine and stickers if anything and make a beautiful cover. You could use nail polish too.

Watch Video of How to Design a Phone Cover:

Painted Tote

Most moms have a specific bag they like to take everything they are heading out, it could be a small purse or a tote. If your mom uses a plain bag, then you can check out some easy painting tutorials and make it into a beautiful one. Or, take any cloth bag and paint it with flowers, landscapes or other such elements.

Watch Video of Painting Tote Bags At Home:

Upcycled Vase/Can/Bottle

Every house will have a vase that is lying in some corner, unused, probably covered in the dust of some racks. How about making a gift out of it? You can upcycle this vase. In case you don't have a vase, you can use tin, can or even a bottle. These will make for good kitchen decor items.

Watch Video of How to Upcycle a Vase or a Glass Bottle:

Special Recipe From Family Cookbook

How lovely it feels when your mom cooks your favourite dishes right? So how about switching the role and making something for your mom. Make something from the family cookbook, as it also has an emotional value to her. If you do not have a cookbook, call up your relatives and ask for a dish that your mother loves/enjoyed during the old days? Find out if you can do it and give her a break from the kitchen. She will be definitely surprised to see your efforts on making her favourite dish.

Cute Cards

This may be the time for sending messages and WhatsApp stickers but a greeting card will always remain special. You can make one big card or little cute cards, with special messages from her friends, family members, attach some pictures and we are sure she will be overwhelmed.

Watch Video of Cute Gift Cards For Mother:

The above video gives you so much variety of making greeting cards. These are some of the ways in which you can surprise your moms on this Mother's Day. Utilise your time in quarantine and plan your gift for your mother. Start looking if you have all the material with which you can plan the perfect surprise.