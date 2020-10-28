National Chocolate Day is celebrated on October 28 in the United States to celebrate the invention of the man. Chocolate can enhance the taste of any dish and we believe it rightly deserves a day of its own! There are hardly people who do not love the taste of chocolate. Cocoa has been cultivated for at least three millennia and in Mexico, Central America, and Northern South America. The earliest known documentation of using cacao seeds is from around 1100 BC. As we celebrate National Chocolate Day, here are some interesting facts about the sweet delight to share on the day. World Chocolate Day 2020: From White Chocolate to Dark Chocolate, 6 Different Types of Chocolates to Delight Your Taste Buds!

Chocolates are made from cacao beans which are roasted, cracked and winnowed and processed. They are bitter in taste and are hence processed to make chocolates sweeter. Chocolates are stress-busters, relaxants and increase endorphin levels in the brain. Here are facts about the sweet delight to share on the occasion. From Most Valuable Chocolate Bar to Death by Chocolate, Know 8 Crazy Facts About Chocolates!

It takes 400 cocoa beans to make one pound of chocolate.

As cacao trees are delicate, farmers on average lose 30 percent of their crop each year.

Chocolates can help prevent tooth decay. The antibacterial agents in cocoa beans inhibit the growth of these bacteria and prevent tooth decay.

It takes two to four days to make a single-serving chocolate bar.

It takes about a year for a cocoa tree to produce enough pods to make about 10 small-sized chocolate bars.

A farmer has to wait four to five years for a cacao tree to produce its first beans.

Around the world, 40 million to 50 million people depend upon cocoa for their livelihood.

There are more than 500 flavours of chocolates available.

Today, there are hundreds of recipes made of chocolate and everyone loves to have a bite of it. We hope you have a great National Chocolate Day!

